Tiredness, nausea and depression may be a warning for heart disease

Trouble sleeping, dizziness, tiredness, shortness of breath, nausea and even depression can be symptoms of cardiovascular diseases. The American Heart Association published a study that highlights the most commonly reported symptoms of these diseases – some that are not as commonly associated with them.

The six conditions considered in the study are heart attack, heart valve disease, cardiac insufficiency, cerebrovascular accident (stroke), cardiac arrhythmia and venous and peripheral arterial disease (PVD and PAD).

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide, and its symptoms can be difficult to identify and monitor when they are not often related to these conditions.

It’s easy to suspect a heart attack when you experience chest pain, but knowing other signs associated with the condition can make a difference in getting an effective diagnosis and timely treatment.

“Some people may not consider symptoms such as fatigue, sleep disturbances, weight gain and depression as important or related to cardiovascular disease. However, research indicates that subtle symptoms like these can predict acute events and the need for hospitalization. A broad understanding of what constitutes an ‘important’ symptom in these cases is needed,” explains Corrine Jurgens, chair of the study’s writing committee.

Danilo Galantini, cardiologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, explains that symptoms like these open up a range of diagnostic possibilities.

“If you are vomiting, it could be pancreatitis, a gallstone. But it could also be coronary disease, and this investigation becomes more important and detailed from the age of 35, when coronary diseases are the main cause of sudden death among people.”

One of the researchers’ observations was that symptoms tend to be experienced differently by men and women and over time, as these diseases develop over the long term.

In general, women have been shown to report more symptoms than men, in addition to being more likely to develop depression and anxiety.

What are the symptoms of a heart attack?

Caused by the sudden loss of blood flow to the heart, the heart attack have as yours symptom better known is chest pain, similar to pressure, which can radiate to the jaw, shoulder or arm.

Symptoms such as shortness of breath, cold sweats, unusual tiredness, nausea and dizziness are considered “atypical” for the condition, but the American Heart Association considers that this may be related to the lack of female patients, who tend to report more symptoms than men. men, in clinical studies that generated the definition of the main signs related to the condition.

Galantini explains that in cases of acute coronary syndrome, in which the heart attack is included, symptoms considered atypical do not usually appear alone. “The patient will not only have nausea and vomiting, he will have heaviness, chest discomfort, skin pallor, cold sweat.”

What are the symptoms of heart failure?

Shortness of breath is the main reason that people with cardiac insufficiency to seek medical help. Others symptoms, more subtle and that manifest earlier in the development of the disease, are gastrointestinal problems such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite; insomnia; depression and anxiety and cognitive dysfunction, which manifests as memory problems and mental fatigue.

Women with heart failure report a lower quality of life associated with this condition compared to men, in addition to more intense levels of pain, swelling and sweating.

heart valve disease

At heart valves they are like doors that control the flow of blood inside the heart and out of it. Problems in these valves often cause heart failure and are also symptomatic of shortness of breath.

They can also cause hypertension, pressure in the lungs and aortic stenosis, which is when blood flow is restricted through the aortic valve. In cases of aortic stenosis, while women have more shortness of breath and physical frailty, men tend to complain more of chest pain.

What are the symptoms of stroke (cerebrovascular accident)?

When a blood vessel that supplies the brain bursts or becomes blocked, stroke occurs, which usually causes symptoms that require immediate medical attention, such as a feeling of drooping face, weakness in the arm and difficulty speaking, in addition to dizziness, changes in in vision and loss of balance and motor coordination.

Also in this situation, women tend to have more “unusual” symptoms, such as headache and altered mental status. Often, the ability to recognize new symptoms or their worsening is impaired. In the case of stroke, recognizing the signs is essential, as prompt treatment reduces the chances of permanent sequelae or death.

There are also other factors that can lead to changes in the perception of disease symptoms, such as diabetes, which damages neurons. Transplant patients or older patients may also find it difficult to describe the symptoms they experience. “The older you are, the less accurate the description of pain, which tends to be more vague. The elderly also tend to have more diffuse pains, spread throughout the body, which makes it more difficult to describe them precisely”, points out Galantini.

cardiac arrhythmia

THE arrhythmia consists of changes in heart rhythm in the form of irregular, rapid or interrupted palpitations, which are often accompanied by fatigue, dizziness and shortness of breath.

Less common symptoms are chest pain, fainting and anxiety. Women and young adults tend to experience more palpitations than men and older adults. Additionally, study data indicate that black adults report more palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, and chest pain than Hispanic, Latino, or white adults.

Venal (PVD) and peripheral arterial (PAD) disease

THE DVP and DAP affect the lower extremities of the body, reducing the blood supply to the legs. The most classic symptom is pain in the calves when walking, which disappears with rest, but it can be located in other parts of the legs, feet and toes.

It may also happen that no symptoms are felt. Peripheral arterial disease is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, which occur more often among men in these cases.

In peripheral venal disease, patients may experience depression, skin irritation, restless leg syndrome, and cramps. Reports of pain, feeling of heaviness and fatigue were more identified among adults under 65 years of age.

Especially in the case of PAD, women are more likely to have an affected quality of life, rapid progression of the condition and report pain in other places besides the calf or no symptoms, and according to the research, their conditions can be complicated by the mistaken belief of that PAD is more common among men or by confusing symptoms of other diseases, such as osteoarthritis.

Relationship with anxiety and depression

Research data in the United States show that people with heart disease have the occurrence of depression about twice as high compared to people without any medical conditions.

The American Heart Association study highlights that people with persistent chest pain, heart failure, stroke survivors, and individuals with peripheral artery disease commonly have depression or anxiety.

The researchers warn that changes in cognitive functions and the presence of depression throughout any cardiovascular disease can influence a person’s ability to perceive their symptoms.

“Monitoring and measuring symptoms with tools that adequately account for depression and cognitive function can help improve patient care by more quickly identifying people who may be at greatest risk,” says Corrine Jurgens.

Before worrying about the possibility of cardiac problems, you need to know that it is important to consider the patient’s context with regard to risk factors. “The interpretation of any symptom is based on the individual’s probability of developing that disease. This type of generalization is easy to make in terms of public health, but it is necessary to consider several factors”, points out Danilo.

Risk factors, he explains, are divided between non-modifiable, such as genetic predisposition and age, and modifiable, caused by habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption, irregular sleep patterns, high levels of stress, obesity and unbalanced diet. ; that can be transformed to a healthier life.

See the symptoms of cardiovascular disease

– Heart attack: shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, nausea and dizziness;

– Cardiac insufficiency: gastrointestinal problems such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite; insomnia; depression and anxiety and cognitive dysfunction, which manifests as memory problems and mental fatigue;

– Heart valve disease: pulmonary hypertension, physical frailty in women and chest pain in men;

– CVA: headache and altered mental status, especially in women;

– Cardiac arrhythmia: chest pain, fainting and anxiety;

– Venal and peripheral arterial disease (PVD and PAD): depression, skin irritation, heaviness in the legs, restless leg syndrome and cramps.

