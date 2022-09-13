Tite reveals what Neymar said about Pedro’s moment

Credit: Reproduction Site PSG/Globo/Flickr Flamengo/Montagem Torcedores

Striker Pedro has been drawing attention for the season with the Flamengo shirt. Called up for the last two friendlies of the Brazilian team before the World Cup, shirt 9 was praised even by Neymar.

During an interview with SporTV’s “Bem, Amigos” program, Tite revealed that he heard from PSG striker and defender Marquinhos that the fight for the attacking spot would be a headache for the national team’s coach.

“We went to watch a series of games in Europe and have this closer contact of preparation, of exchanging ideas, of appreciation. This is in person. It has to be there”, began Tite, alongside Galvão Bueno, Cléber Machado, Junior, Juninho Paulista, Caio Ribeiro and Marco Antônio Rodrigues, aka Bodão.

“Then Neymar and Marquinhos said: ‘Professor, it’s hard for you. A lot of attackers’. Then Neymar added: ‘And there’s Pedro still arriving’. This generation, they are diluted in this protagonism with different characteristics”, said the commander of the selection.

Pedro’s unique characteristics in the selection

Tite took the opportunity to praise the qualities of the Flamengo striker and mentioned the differences in characteristics compared to other options for the Brazilian team’s striker spot in Qatar.

“Pedro is pivot. He is the endgame player. Don’t want him to transition in speed, but give him the ball, to shore up, for a backboard, a header, to pierce the defense of an opponent who plays with his “butt back there”, “commented Tite, who also highlighted that Gabigol fights for the spot.

“These four (Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Matheus Cunha and Pedro)… I cannot rule out Gabriel Barbosa (Gabigol). I have no condition. Athletes of that level up ahead… they compete. Someone will have to stay out”, said the coach of the Brazilian team to the SporTV program.