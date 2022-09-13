“Today, it plays in the G-4 of the Premier League”; Brighton puts ‘blank check’ to close with Palmeiras’ sweetheart

The English team has been the sensation of the season in Europe and is ahead of teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United

Palmeiras remains firm in the dispute for another national title. Verdão leads the Brazilian Championship and, after another victory, this time against Juventude, the Club sees its main rivals stumble. Now, there are eight points difference to Internacional, currently second in the leaderboard. For the third, Flamengo, there are already nine points.

But this Monday (12), the fan was informed of a poll that could change the future of Palmeiras: according to the journalist Bruno Andrade, website columnist ‘UOL Sport’, coach Abel Ferreiramulti-champion at the Football Academy, was scouted by Brighton & Hove Albion, England’s Premier League team.

Abel Ferreira numbers at Palmeiras:

– 168 games

– 96 wins

– 39 draws

– 33 defeats

– 64.8% of use

Titles:

– Copa do Brasil: 2020

– Copa Libertadores: 2020 and 2021

– Copa Sudamericana: 2022

– Paulista Championship: 2022

However, the Portuguese, upon learning of the English poll, decided to stay in Brazil and follow in Palmeiras, where he aims until the end of the season to win the cup of Brazilian championship. Brighton, who are currently in contention for the Premier League’s G-4, have lost manager Graham Potter to Chelsea and are looking for a replacement. Abel has a contract until 2024 with Verdão.