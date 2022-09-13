Too good for us? See the equipment that Chevrolet Onix lost

When the current generation of Chevrolet Onix was launched in 2019, it surprised with its package of driving assistance and connectivity – such as dedicated 4G internet and other items hitherto unheard of among compact hatchbacks manufactured in Brazil.

These technological resources helped to consolidate the Onix in the position of best-selling car in the country, just ahead of the Hyundai HB20. However, the semiconductor crisis hit the Chevrolet model hard, stopping production for five months last year.

The long stoppage resulted in the loss of leadership for Hyundai, which until today has not been resumed, and it did not stop there: the lack of chips continues, motivating the withdrawal of equipment that helped to differentiate Onix in the Brazilian market.

Many of the features that are no longer available, even in the more expensive versions, are precisely those that require advanced semiconductors.

Meanwhile, simpler competitors suffered less from the problem.

UOL Cars offered space to General Motors, owner of the Chevrolet brand, for the company to comment on the matter. If the automaker responds, we will update this report.

A few months ago, the company sent the following note on the subject:

“We are constantly monitoring the situation of the global supply chain, which is still showing unpredictability. We continue to work actively with our suppliers to mitigate potential impacts on production and take appropriate measures to meet customer demands.”

The brand has already stated that lost connectivity functions could be enabled in the future through a module to be installed later, at an extra cost.

See the items that disappeared from the equipment list:

Android Auto

Onix’s multimedia center, My Link, no longer has connectivity with Android Auto. This means that smartphone users with this operating system will not be able to mirror their cell phones to follow geolocation applications and answer calls, for example.

automatic air conditioning

Automatic air conditioning is currently unavailable for Chevrolet Onix and Onix Plus Image: Reinaldo Canato/UOL

The digital air conditioning, with automatic temperature adjustment function, which was already present in the top-of-the-line version of Onix, is now an option, with a cost of R$ 1 thousand.

Bluetooth

The wireless connection via Bluetooth, present for some years in most vehicles, is currently unavailable in the current Onix line.

Therefore, owners may miss talking on the cell phone or listening to music using this connectivity alternative, especially Android users.

Wireless connection with cell phone

Onix’s multimedia center lost several connectivity functions Image: Reinaldo Canato/UOL

iPhone users also lost out. Now there is no more wireless connection to the media center via Apple CarPlay. It is necessary to use a cable to mirror apple cell phone screen.

Not so long ago, cable-free connection was available for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Dedicated 4G with onboard Wi-Fi

One of the items that drew the most attention during the launch of Onix in 2019, onboard Wi-Fi via a dedicated 4G chip is also no longer available on the model.

