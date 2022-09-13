TudoAzul offers up to 110% bonus on credit card points transfers

TudoAzul started a promotion that offers up to 110% bonus in the transfer of points from partner credit cards (except Livelo, Esfera, Banco do Nordeste and Itaú cards) for the program until 09/15/2022. To participate, it is mandatory to register on the promotion link before transferring.

The bonus varies according to the amount of points sent, whether the customer is a Clube TudoAzul subscriber or not, and, if a Club customer, the subscription plan and duration.

Check the table to see how much you can earn:

The bonus will be credited to the participant’s account within 10 calendar days and will be valid for 2 years.

There is no limit to the bonus, except the club time bonus, which is capped at 20,000 points per year.

Qualifying points for upgrade to TudoAzul category will be considered in the standard ratio (15:1) only on the amount of points transferred, therefore, the bonus will not generate qualifying points.

Before transferring, register on the promotion link.

