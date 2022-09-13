Twitter: shareholders approve purchase of the network by Elon Musk – 09/13/2022 – Mercado

bangalore and San Francisco | Reuters and AFP

Twitter shareholders approved this Tuesday (13) the acquisition of the social network by billionaire Elon Musk for US$ 44 billion (R$ 227, 8 billion), leaving the future of the business to a legal battle in which the businessman tries to leave the transaction.

Voting took place in a general meeting that lasted a few minutes and in which most votes were cast over the internet.

Twitter has gone to court to get Musk to fulfill his commitment to acquire the company and a trial is scheduled for next month.

More Informations soon.