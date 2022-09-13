Twitter: shareholders approve purchase of the network by Elon Musk – 09/13/2022 – Mercado

Yadunandan Singh 7 mins ago Business Comments Off on Twitter: shareholders approve purchase of the network by Elon Musk – 09/13/2022 – Mercado 0 Views

bangalore and San Francisco | Reuters and AFP

Twitter shareholders approved this Tuesday (13) the acquisition of the social network by billionaire Elon Musk for US$ 44 billion (R$ 227, 8 billion), leaving the future of the business to a legal battle in which the businessman tries to leave the transaction.

Voting took place in a general meeting that lasted a few minutes and in which most votes were cast over the internet.

Twitter has gone to court to get Musk to fulfill his commitment to acquire the company and a trial is scheduled for next month.

More Informations soon.

Topics related

Read all about the topic and follow:

Comments

The comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper; the responsibility lies with the author of the message.

all comments


Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

EXCLUSIVE: Natura &Co abandons global platform and focuses on Latin America

Natura and Avon will be merged in the region under the command of João Paulo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved