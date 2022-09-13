Ufes professor is hospitalized with malaria after work trip to Africa

Photo: Tati Beling/ES Assembly





A professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes) was hospitalized after being diagnosed with malaria. According to the institution, the disease was probably contracted during a work trip to Africa last month.

Fábio Luiz Partelli has been a professor at the Department of Agricultural and Biological Sciences at the São Mateus campus, in the north of Espírito Santo since 2008, and coordinates the Brazilian part of the trilateral technical cooperation agreement signed between Brazil, Portugal and Mozambique.

The coordination takes place within a project that provides for the characterization and implementation of a sustainable coffee production system in Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique. Currently, the professor is also Director of Research at the Dean of Research and Graduate Studies (PRPPG) at Ufes.

Ufes did not give details about the professor’s health status. He only informed that these are reserved for family members.

Learn more about the disease

Malaria can progress to a severe form and even death, but the disease is curable if treated in a timely and appropriate manner. Therefore, the State Department of Health (Sesa) recommends that health services across the state be aware of patients who seek care with symptoms indicative of malaria.

The illness begins with fever and weakness and develops with headache, body ache, chills, accompanied by abdominal pain, back pain, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

In these cases, health professionals should ask the patient if he has been in the municipality of Vila Pavão recently (or in any area of ​​transmission of the disease) or if he has come into contact with someone who resides or has been in the locality. For the population, the orientation is to seek care immediately if you start to present one of these symptoms.

Malaria symptoms do not appear immediately. They appear after the incubation period has elapsed, which is the time between the penetration of the parasite in the organism and the appearance of the first symptoms – which can take from 7 to 14 days, on average, and can reach up to 60 days. After this period, the person begins to experience symptoms. The treatment period lasts from two to seven days.

Protection

There is no vaccine against malaria, but there are several individual protection measures that can be adopted by the population to reduce the possibility of being bitten by the mosquito that transmits the disease, such as using repellent; use curtains and mosquito nets; use screens on doors and windows; avoid going to places close to natural mosquito breeding sites, such as riverbanks or flooded areas from late afternoon until dawn; wear long-sleeved, light-coloured pants and shirts.

