UK will spend more than BRL 3.5 billion to “take” Elizabeth II off the ballot

In the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II inaugurated, in 1960, the tradition of the regent monarch having his face stamped on official ballots. Despite the immediate rise of King Charles III following the death of his mother, the face of the late monarch will continue to stamp the kingdom’s notes for at least a few years.

Each banknote printed in the UK costs £0.13 to the public coffers. With that, to replace all the notes that circulate today with the face of Elizabeth II would be £585 million, or R$3.5 billion at the current price. There are currently around 4.5 billion banknotes in circulation bearing the face of the monarch. The total value of the amount is £80 billion, or R$477 trillion, at current exchange rates.

It appears that ballots bearing the face of the former queen will not be collected immediately. The most likely option is for the British Crown to discontinue production of Elizabeth banknotes, thus gradually replacing them with banknotes with the face of Charles III.

“As the first monarch to appear on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen’s iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do. The current banknotes depicting Her Majesty the Queen will continue to be legal tender. A new announcement over existing Bank of England notes will be made once the mourning period has been completed,” the Bank of England informed the wow.

Exchange paper money for plastic banknotes

In addition to possible costs arising from replacing the “royal face” on banknotes, the Bank of England will withdraw notes worth a total of £14.5 billion from circulation by 30 September this year in order to replace paper money in favor of of polymer banknotes.