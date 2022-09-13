Ukraine criticizes Germany. “What is Berlin afraid of and Kyiv not?”

O Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized, this Tuesday, Germany for not having sent Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the country invaded by Russia.

“Disappointing signs from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders right now – to free people and save them from genocide”began by stating the minister in a publication on the social network Twitter.

“Not a single rational argument as to why these weapons cannot be provided, just abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of and Kyiv not?”he added.

Germany’s support for Ukraine has been criticized since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. Although Berlin has already sent military equipment, ammunition and tanks to Kyiv, the decision only came after pressure from the international community.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia began with the aim, according to Vladimir Putin, of “denazifying” and demilitarizing Ukraine for the security of Russia. The operation was condemned by the international community in general.

The UN confirmed that 5,827 civilians died and about 8,000 were wounded in the war, stressing that the real numbers will be much higher and can only be known when there is access to fenced areas or under intense fighting.

