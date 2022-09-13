Understand how the rapid retaking of territories gave new life to the Ukrainians and made the Russians criticize the invasion | Ukraine and Russia

In the last week, Ukraine managed to retake important parts of its territory that had been occupied by troops from Moscow, and because of that, the Ukrainians are in high morale, and the Russians, in low. In Russia, where Vladimir Putin is traditionally not publicly criticized, some allies and military experts have voiced their displeasure with the leader.

Ukrainian forces retook a region twice the size of Greater London in the east of the country.

1 of 4 Regions recovered by Ukraine. — Photo: Elaboration: g1 Regions recovered by Ukraine. — Photo: Elaboration: g1

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said that in some regions of the war front, the Ukrainians managed to reach the border with Russia. Over the weekend, the Russian Defense Ministry said troops would be withdrawn from two areas in the region to be regrouped on other fronts.

According to AP, there are reports that the Russian withdrawal was chaotic.

Residents of small villages said that until lunchtime everything seemed to be normal, but that suddenly the Russian soldiers began to get agitated and suddenly withdrew with their tanks and armored vehicles.

Ukrainian soldiers who entered the reclaimed cities recorded videos and photos to mark the moment: they hoisted Ukrainian flags over destroyed buildings and stepped on Russian flags they encountered along the way.

2 of 4 A Ukrainian flag was raised on top of a building in Kharkiv — Photo: Yevhen Kozhyrnov/Reuters A Ukrainian flag was raised on top of a building in Kharkiv — Photo: Yevhen Kozhyrnov/Reuters

Ukraine claims to have recaptured 500 km² area in the south

War in Ukraine: maps showing territory recovered by Ukraine after “lightning” offensive

According to the AP, it is unclear whether this resumption signals a turning point in the war, but that morale on both sides has changed significantly and suddenly.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, the authorities who took power were able to restore around 80% of the water and electricity supply, which had been disrupted during the previous months.

3 of 4 Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Russian lawmakers, July 7, 2022 — Photo: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Russian lawmakers, July 7, 2022 — Photo: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters

Employees of water and electricity companies were called heroes by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media: “Do you think you can intimidate us, break us, force us to make concessions? Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst, for us, are not as frightening or deadly as their ‘friendship’ and ‘brotherhood’. We will have gas, light, water and food and without you,” he wrote.

4 of 4 A man near the church in Izium, Ukraine, on September 12, 2022 — Photo: Juan Barreto/ AFP A man near the church in Izium, Ukraine, on September 12, 2022 — Photo: Juan Barreto/AFP

In Russia there are some signs of discontent. Military bloggers and media commentators criticized the Russian government for not mobilizing more forces and acting more aggressively in Ukraine.

Russia does not call the war a war, but a “special military operation”. This implies a limitation on the ability to summon citizens en masse into the army. The government also had no plans to do so because a mass call could cause civil unrest and protests, according to the AP.

An ally of the Russian government, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, criticized the Russian Defense Ministry; he claimed that there were mistakes that made the Ukrainian blitz possible.

Even Russian state TV was criticized.

Boris Nadezhdin, a former parliamentarian, said the following on NTV: “People convinced President Putin that the operation would be quick and effective. These people actually deceived everyone. We are now at a point where we have to understand that it is absolutely impossible to beat Ukraine using these resources. [atualmente empregados na guerra] and with methods of colonial warfare”.