Understand the disease of the young woman with transparent teeth and who has already broken 117 bones – 09/12/2022

The young American Mihaley Grace, 19, published on TikTok a video in which she shows the transformation in her teeth, which had a transparent appearance due to a rare and incurable disease.

Grace spent BRL 49,000 on orthodontic surgery, which she says has changed her self-esteem. She has osteogenesis imperfecta, a genetic condition that causes bone weakness and is popularly known as glass or crystal bone disease.

The young woman has already fractured 117 bones and undergone 36 surgeries. As a child, she thought her teeth would get stronger, but as a teenager, the situation worsened and Grace began to suffer. bullying at school, in addition to having pain to eat.

“After four years of trying to find a surgeon who works with someone with osteogenesis imperfecta, I finally found one. In December 2021, he had a complete denture fitted at age 19. I couldn’t be more grateful,” said the young woman, who is getting ready. for additional procedures on the prostheses.

understand the disease

Known to cause bone fragility and ease of breakage, osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is a genetic disorder of connective tissue caused by an alteration in the synthesis or processing of type I collagen.

Collagen is a fundamental protein for the structure of various parts or systems of our body. Type I is the most abundant and is found in bones, tendons, skin, blood vessels and teeth.

It is a rare genetic disease. Most of the time it occurs by an autosomal dominant inheritance or by a new mutation. In autosomal dominant inheritance, usually one parent has the disease. That is, the chance of a person with OI having a child with the disease is about 50%. Because it is congenital, the baby is already born with the condition.

Glass bone disease is characterized by an increased susceptibility to bone fractures and decreased bone mineral density. Other manifestations include bluish sclera (blue eyes), dentinogenesis imperfecta (deformed teeth with a serrated appearance), short stature, hearing loss in adulthood, increased ligament laxity, and heart disease due to blood vessel changes.

Clinical manifestations range from mild and nearly asymptomatic to more severe forms —such as fractures of long bones and multiple ribs and skull fractures incompatible with life—, resulting in perinatal mortality.

How is the treatment?

Osteogenesis imperfecta has no cure, but the treatment aims to provide a better quality of life, enabling independence for daily activities and social life. It varies with the age, severity and functional status of patients. In the case of medications, the use of bisphosphonates reduces bone resorption and reduces the risk of fracture, improves bone mineral density and outpatient status.

Orthopedic treatment aims to correct and prevent the progression of deformities, prevent new fractures, monitor complications and improve the individual’s functional status. The use of cast immobilization or orthoses may be indicated for the treatment of fractures without deviations.

The adaptation of mobility aids and adapted wheelchairs is important to work on greater patient independence.

In more severe cases, surgery aims to correct bone deformities, ending a vicious cycle of fractures, immobilizations and new fractures. Bone cuts are performed at the deformity sites and, after alignment, these bones are fixed with an intramedullary tutor, that is, within the bone canal.

It is essential that a child with OI is encouraged to perform physical activities from an early age, given the restrictions regarding activities with greater impact and risks for trauma.

Muscle strength work, balance and stretching promote an improvement in joint mobility and bone quality, with practices such as physiotherapy and hydrotherapy.

*With information from a report published on 03/22/20.