Understand what can cause swelling in fingers, like in King Charles III

King Charles III has swollen fingers, which have attracted attention on the internet. Users of social networks linked the condition with health problems. Is it true?

Since he ascended the throne and was proclaimed king last Saturday (10/9), the former Prince Charles has drawn attention not only for being the most powerful monarch in the United Kingdom, but also for having a status of curious health: a swelling that makes him have an unusual size in the fingers. On social media, photos of him showing his swollen fingers went viral and users questioned the King’s state of health.

For Joanny Araujo, a nephrologist at Hospital de Base and a nutritionist at Ibranutro, the swelling of the king can be related to several factors and it is not possible to say that it is, in fact, a health problem — although the swollen fingers give an impression of severity of health status.

“Edema, which is swelling in a part of the body, can be related, yes, to diseases related to the lymphatic system and kidney, heart or liver diseases, but it can also be related to transient changes, which pass with a few days”, details the specialist.

Learn about possible causes of swelling below — transient illnesses or changes — and what to do if you have the condition.

Pathological causes: heart, kidney, liver and lymphatic system diseases



The most serious causes for swelling in any part of the body are linked to diseases related to the lymphatic system, such as heart, kidney and liver. The diagnosis would go through a detailed analysis of each part of the body that could cause the condition.

“We would have to see the condition of the blood vessels, their ability to circulate, whether it is something that has been present for some time or is more current. We would also investigate his cardiovascular health, even in the most advanced stages of disability,” he says.

She states that other external parts of the body could also help in the diagnosis, as swelling in other parts of the body, such as the lower limbs and especially the feet, could better signal the cause. “The edema is probably not located only in the hands. Checking out the other members could help to relate to an illness,” says Joanny.

In addition, even renal pathologies can be the cause, due to protein losses through the urine, and some medications, which promote some degree of swelling as an adverse effect on the hands or in a generalized way throughout the body.

Finally, the doctor says that even a condition of hypothyroidism, when there is a drop in the production of the hormones thyroxine and triiodothyronine in the body, can cause swelling in the limbs.

“A very decompensated hypothyroidism condition can generate what we call myxedema, which is a harder edema, right? More consistent swelling. To know if this is the cause, this characteristic of the swelling would be taken into account and, yes, it can be a cause”, he says.

The doctor also commented on the guesses made on social media that the king would be in danger of dying due to swelling in his fingers. “It is not possible to say without being sure of the cause of the swelling and other parameters to understand if any system in the human body is compromised. I think so, the cause can be serious pathologies, it does have a potential, ”she said.





Transient causes can come from a predisposition and usually resolve with time.

It is possible that King Charles III’s swollen fingers are not caused by a pathology, but rather by a transient condition that may, indeed, be related to a lower ability of the body to circulate blood.

Among these conditions are the excessive consumption of salt or food additives, which cause water retention in people with a predisposition to slower circulation. “There will be situations in which the person has this tendency towards water retention because he ate more salt, because it is hotter, as right now in Brasília with higher temperatures, it can bring changes”, he says.

Even a trip can cause the change for those who have poor circulation. “People who have this condition and go on trips, where they have to stay tired for a long time, usually have a little bigger swelling, but over the days it normalizes”, details the doctor.

Do you have swelling? See a doctor if condition persists

Whatever the cause, the symptom is far from being rare or reserved for the nobility: it appears in kings or in civilians and anyone who suffers from a swelling that runs for days in some part of the body should seek evaluation by a specialist.

“The problem can arise from one moment to the next and the person may never have had any disease before. Swelling can be caused by transient conditions, but it can also be caused by serious pathologies. You need to look for a general practitioner and start an investigation”, advises Joanny.

It is the general practitioner who will direct the specialist who will assist in the investigation. “He will refer you to an angiologist if any disease related to the lymphatic or circulatory system is identified,” he says.

“A cardiologist can also be indicated if there is a problem with heart failure, or the nephrologist, if it is a condition related to water retention by the kidneys, for whatever reason – and there are several reasons within kidney pathologies that can start this swelling” , adds. The most important thing is, when observing the condition and seeing it persist in the body, look for a doctor to clear the doubt if it is a disease or just something transient.