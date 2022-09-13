Union refuses João Gomes concert in Maranhão for declaration against Bolsonaro at Rock in Rio | Elections 2022 in Maranhão

The Rural Union of Imperatriz made a statement and said that it will not accept João Gomes’ show at Parque de Exposições, which was planned to take place during the ‘PiZro’ festival, on October 29th. The reason is that the singer led a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during Rock in Rio.

A video (look above) was published on social media this Monday (12) and shows three union members saying that João Gomes disrespected the president.

“We were sought out to perform the show of singer João Gomes here inside our arena, which we deny, due to his behavior of mistreating the figure of our president Bolsonaro. He is not welcome here inside the Exhibition Park, because our flag is green and yellow”, says the group.

The statement comes a week after the singer led a chorus against Bolsonaro when he performed for the first time at Rock in Rio. On that occasion, João Gomes went to the audience and recorded a video (see below) saying ‘Hey Bolsonaro’, which is completed by ‘vai ta c*’ by the fans.

After the repercussion of the video, the singer published on social networks an apology for the speech he says and that his purpose is to convey love and joy.

“I was wrong and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag, but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never mention. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize… I’m an eternal apprentice”, said the singer.

Producer says show will happen

Imperial Produções, responsible for João Gomes’ show in Imperatriz, classified SinRural’s pronouncement as ‘intolerance’ and claims that the attitude only harms the city. In a note, he also said that the show will not be canceled and that it may take place in another location in the city, or in neighboring municipalities.

“The intolerance of the Sinrural directors in relation to the João Gomes show that would take place at Parque de Exposições makes it clear why Imperatriz still does not have the relevance it deserves on the national scene. commerce will move millions. Everyone is affected: the manicurist, the beauty salon, the app driver, the hotel chain, restaurants, street vendors and the entire food chain that takes sustenance into your home through the opportunities generated in a festival like this”, says the note.

Empress is stronghold of Bolsonaro supporters

The city of Imperatriz, in the Southwest region of Maranhão, is one of the few cities in the state where Jair Bolsonaro had a majority of votes during the 2018 elections. At that time, only three cities in Maranhão did not give a majority to Fernando Haddad (PT) in the 1st and in the 2nd round.

In all, in the 2nd round, Bolsonaro had a majority of votes in Açailândia, São Pedro dos Crentes and Imperatriz, where he had 54.99% of the valid votes.