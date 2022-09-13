US Core Inflation in August Accelerates, Comes Better Than Expected By Investing.com



© Reuters



Investing.com – The , measured by the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), in August came higher than expected by the markets, according to data released today, 13. Last month’s result totaled 0.6%, higher than the 0.3% expected and the revised 0.3% in July.

Over the last year, the core CPI was 6.3%, also slightly above the 6.1% forecast and the revised previous result of 5.9%. Core CPI excludes volatile prices such as commodities and food.

The CPI measure came in at 0.1%, above the expected deflation of -0.1% expected by the market and higher than the revised 0.0% of the previous month.

Still, it came in at 8.3%, slightly above the predicted 8.1% but down from the previous 8.5%.

At 9:42 am, after the release of the results, the 100 futures began to retreat 1.55%, while the da and da began to fall by 1.16% and 0.84%, respectively.

The opera fell by 1.05% and advanced by 1.35%, at R$5.1617.

With this result, Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa, says that he starts to project that the Fed will raise interest rates in another opportunity by 75bps, compared to the 50bps projected previously. “Also, the increase in the probability of seeing an increase of 75bps also in the November meeting is not negligible, although it is not preponderant in our assessment”, he explains.

According to Sanchez, for now, the projected terminal rate range has been held at 3.75%-4.00%, “as we are not yet betting that the Fed will drive interest beyond that in light of its recent communication, which had a great focus on the rhythm to the detriment of the end of the cycle (which is natural), but the probability of breaking such a plateau is not negligible”.

For Heitor De Nicola, partner and variable income advisor at Acqua Vero Investimentos, the rise in August confirms the idea of ​​still persistent inflation, and directly affects the expectation that the Fed will be able to promote another increase in the basic rate. at the next meeting on September 21, maintaining the bull interest rate cycle. “An eventual new increase in the basic interest rate strengthens the dollar and, in the short term, negatively affects the stock market, since this scenario drives a rotation of the flow of money leaving the stock market and going to assets with better opportunity cost” , complete.