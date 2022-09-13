US inflation shocks markets

× Photo: Disclosure

In recent days, the S&P 500, the main index of the American stock market, has risen more than 6%, positioning itself for the CPI (Consumer Price Index) released a little while ago.. After last month’s almost stable data, expectations were optimistic with a deflation of 0.1%. This drop would be mainly caused by the recent devaluation in fuel prices.

This optimism was not just for the data itself, but for the fact that it could later be trumpeted as a moment of paradigm shift, a form of symbolic victory.. However, despite the optimistic reaction of the stock exchanges preparing for the event, the income markets remained at a standstill, not sharing the same optimism of the variable income.

The number that was eventually confirmed was up 0.1%, the twenty-seventh in a row. In fact, the drop in fuel prices, of 5% against the previous month, had a positive effect on the number, but the rise in food, which registered 11.4% in 12 months and the highest accumulated since May 1979, made much more weight.

And more importantly, the corewhich had expected a 0.3% rise, which is why fixed income was not buoyant, came in dramatically worse, posting a 0.6% rise. This movement has been driven by services and rents, which have continued to rise since the beginning of the dynamics of price acceleration. In addition, health insurance rose 2.4%, accumulating 24.3% in the last 12 months, a sector directly linked to income and jobs, which continue to surprise upwards as we saw in the last payroll.

The FED Funds futures market quickly priced a 90% probability of a 75 basis point rally and a 10% probability of 100 basis points for the next FOMC meeting.. Something that goes directly against the narrative that had been constructed that the worst was already behind us.

As a result, the American stock market has dropped 3.5% since the number was announced and, at this moment, the treasury The 2-year period peaks at 3.71%, a level last seen in 2007. The dollar against the basket of currencies is approaching the peak of the year, while stocks are still 3% above last week’s low and 10% above the year’s low.

The fixed income market continues to see something much worse than the variable income market, which, despite today’s shock, is still significantly more valued. Who will prove correct?

Editor’s Note: if you want to know the answer to this and other questions, follow the series Você Gestor, by the author of this text, which has a multimarket portfolio that is yielding more than 40% this year alone.

Rodrigo Natali, chief strategist at Inv Publications.

