Vehicle stock rises to 164,800 and is the highest in 27 months

The recovery in vehicle production took inventories in the yards of automakers and dealerships to 164,800 vehicles at the end of August, the highest volume in 27 months and enough for 24 days of sales, according to data from Anfavea (association of automakers) .

There are 14,800 units more than in July, when stocks were enough for 22 days of sale, and 41,000 more than three months ago. The volume is also the highest since May 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, when inventories exceeded 200,000 vehicles.

The rise in inventories was driven by a record production of vehicles in the year: 238,000 units were manufactured last month, the highest production in 21 months and a growth of 43.9% that made the sector surpass the accumulated of 2021.

Semiconductor offer

The president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, said that the cooling of the global economy, in particular the demand for smartphones, helped to alleviate the squeeze in the supply of electronic components – the main reason for the stoppages in car factories since the first half of the year. past.

The automotive industry was already counting on a shift in the supply of semiconductors (a scarce product in the world) during the northern hemisphere summer vacation.

High in exports

Leite pointed out that, in addition to more factories being able to put production “in order”, the launch phase makes automakers build stocks before starting sales of new models. Therefore, the association’s assessment is that stocks remain stable.

In addition to the growth in domestic sales, which were the highest in 20 months, the president of Anfavea classified the performance of exports this year as “surprising”. There were 335,000 vehicles shipped between January and August, an increase of 32.2% in the annual comparison that also exceeded the volume before the pandemic (in the same period of 2019, exports totaled 306,200 units).