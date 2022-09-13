Velho do Rio and Juma star in bloody scenes and cause deaths; Mystical being becomes anaconda and drags Tenório’s body to the river

The end of the telenovela should air in October; “Travessia” succeeds the remake written by Bruno Luperi

Velho do Rio (left) and Juma (right) in Pantanal. Photos: Reproduction / TV Globo
In the final stretch of the novel “wetland“, O old man from the river (Osmar Prado) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) will star in bloody scenes. According to information from the website “Observatório da TV”, the mystical being and the jaguar woman will be responsible for new deaths in the work created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi.

In the next chapters of the serial, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will kidnap Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and castrate the pawn. Overcome by hatred, the employee of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will seek revenge on his rival and the two will have a clash.

Zuleica’s companion (Aline Borges) will then be injured and fall to the ground. the grandfather of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will take the form of an anaconda and will take the opportunity to drag the squatter’s body to the river, after “wasting” opportunities to finish off the father of gutta (Julia Dalavi).

Juma kills Solano

the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will also experience moments of tension. That’s because Solano (Rafael Sieg) will keep the savage hostage in his own tapera, but it will go wrong. The old man’s protege will become a jaguar and commit the first murder, precisely against the gunslinger.

