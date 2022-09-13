Venezuela’s Criminal Group Behind Colombia’s Dismemberment, Police Say | World

The Aragua Train, a criminal organization that emerged in Venezuela, was responsible for at least 23 homicides this year in Bogotá, Colombia, in which some of the victims were dismembered, city police said.

In the last week alone, the dismembered bodies of four people were found in sacks in different parts of the Colombian capital.

Share this report via WhatsApp

Share this report via Telegram

The Aragua Train is behind “17 acts of violence this year and 23 fatalities, 4 of them with dismemberment,” Bogotá Police Commander General Carlos Triana told La FM.

The dismemberment of victims and the hiding of body parts in bags and sacks is “a modality that had not been seen in the city”, said Triana.

According to authorities, the group was involved in a bloody dispute over control of domestic retail drug markets, a phenomenon known as micro-trafficking.

On Saturday, the Public Ministry carried out a search of a two-story building in northwest Bogotá, where several people were allegedly dismembered.

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, said that Giovanny and Niño Guerrero are the directors of Trem de Aragua’s operations in Bogotá.

Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello rejected these statements and denied that criminal activities in Colombia are being coordinated from his country.

Nearly 2 million Venezuelans fled the crisis in their country to Colombia, the main country where these immigrants settled.

Despite the scandal caused by the discovery of dismembered bodies in Bogotá, the capital has the lowest homicide rate among Colombia’s main cities this year (6 per 100,000 inhabitants), according to the city government.