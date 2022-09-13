Vinicius Junior complains about Mallorca coach: “I said ‘hit him!'” | spanish football

Vinicius Junior scored much more than just one goal in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Mallorca . This Monday, the broadcaster Movistar+ released a video with the various provocations directed at him and made by the Brazilian during the game. And an intense discussion between the youngster and rival coach, Javier Aguirre.

After a sprint from the left, near the bench, Vini is disarmed and then goes on top of Aguirre, repeating incessantly: “Not that! Not that!”. Real captain in the game, Kroos tries to contain his teammate, who is also reprimanded by Carlo Ancelotti, but then the TV catches the reason for the revolt of the ex-Flamengo (watch below):

“He said, ‘Hit him! Hit him!’… the coach”, said Vinicius, to Nacho.

Asked after the match about the argument with the Real Madrid striker, the Mexican Javier Aguirre, Mallorca’s coach, deflected the conversation.

– In the countryside there is a lot of talk, not here. It’s football, and that stays on the field. Real Madrid won 4-1, congratulations to them. And that’s it,” declared Aguirre.

Before the discussion, Vinicius was the victim of several taunts and fouls from Mallorca players, especially with defender Raillo. Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the Brazilian’s style and defended it.

– Vinicius is a special player and the way I play can sometimes annoy the rival. We have to understand that he is a player who always tries to dribble. It doesn’t matter if the team is winning or losing. I understand that if the rival is losing, he can be a little more annoying. It’s normal. But these are things that happen in football. He (Vinicius), with his experience, will learn little by little – declared the Real Madrid coach.

Vinicius reached five goals in seven games this season for Real Madrid, which leads the Spanish League with 100% success: 15 points after five matches. The Merengue team returns to the field this Wednesday, at the Santiago Bernabéu, against RB Leipzig, for the Champions League, with follow-up in real time on ge.