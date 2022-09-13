Virginia Rebuts Pediatrician About Daughter; when do children start talking? – 09/12/2022

Influencer Virginia Fonseca vented after a pediatrician pointed out that her daughter, Maria Alice, 1 year and 3 months old, has speech delays.

“Things that pediatrics gives me: I keep an eye on Maria Alice, daughter of Virgínia and Zé Felipe, to see when she will develop speech (which is delayed, even)”, judged the doctor on Twitter. “She should be speaking at least three more words by now, in addition to her family names. But well done.”

Virginia shared the publication on her Instagram, hiding the professional’s name, and stated that her daughter is monitored by doctors monthly, in addition to not posting everything she does. “Don’t be that kind of professional, for God’s sake. Kind of thing I get just to get my peace of mind. Have holy patience,” she said. “Every child is a child. Maria Alice goes to the pediatrician every month. She is super smart, cute, beautiful and does things in her own time, yes.”

The development of speech begins precisely around 1 year, when the child says the first words. Until the period between 2 and 3 years, it is natural that she already manages to organize a set of expressions, even with the incorrect pronunciation.

“In the first stage, you will not want the child to say everything, he will say a few words, sometimes not correctly. Then, with a little more age, he will form words and put them together”, explains pediatric otolaryngologist Lauro Alcântara, Hospital Pequeno Príncipe (PR).

Like walking and other developmental milestones, speech progression can vary from child to child. However, it is important to pay attention to some behaviors and possible delays, capable of indicating health problems — such as noticing that she does not respond to sound stimuli or does not understand anything that is said.

According to Alcântara, the exams at birth are essential, because they are able to track hearing problems – which can also arise later. Therefore, it is recommended that children have periodic follow-up by the pediatrician. It is also recommended to carry out evaluations with specialists, including an otolaryngologist and an ophthalmologist, for example.

“The child was even talking and suddenly stopped talking can be an indication of ear involvement. The most common is acute otitis media, which goes to secretory, in which the child hears the noises, but does not understand. talk, because if you don’t understand, don’t repeat”, explains Alcântara.

Having ruled out ear problems, professionals investigate other causes of speech delay, including a possible relationship with ASD (autistic spectrum disorder). However, sometimes, the lack of stimulation can make the little ones more withdrawn and, consequently, with less elaborate speech.

“There are children who are more isolated and have difficulty speaking. In the pandemic, this was noticed a lot, because they stopped being stimulated, especially going to school, where they learn a lot to communicate, exchange, socialize”, indicates the specialist.