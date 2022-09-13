Vítor Pereira receives breaking news and wins two ‘reinforcements’ for the decision in the Copa do Brasil

Under the command of Vitor Pereira, the team prepares to face Fluminense in search of a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians is fifth in the Brazilian championship with 44 points, 10 less than the leader and only one of the G-4. In the classic played last Sunday (11), against Sao Paulo which ended 1-1, the coach Victor Pereira counted on the return of four players from the team’s medical department and may have two more for the confrontation against the Fluminense.

According to information from GEthey are the defender Raul Gustavowho was injured in front of the Atlético-GO the adductor muscle and a sprained ankle during training, and the right-back Rafael Ramos, who was injured against Internacional, are again options for the next decision. The coach Victor Pereira still revealed that Rafael Ramos he even performed tests to compete in the classic, but he couldn’t be physically well for it.

Bruno Mendez played as a starter on the side for 84 minutes, when he was replaced by Fagner who played the remaining 15 minutes. In front of the Sao PauloO Helm featured the return of Lucas Piton, Renato Augusto, addon and Robson Bamboo. Being the first one entering as a starter, the following two entered during the course of the match and only the defender was not used.

O Corinthians prepare to face the Fluminense next Thursday (15), at 20:00, at Neo Chemistry Arenain a match valid for the Brazil’s Cup, earning a place in the final of the competition. It is worth mentioning that the first confrontation ended in 2 to 2, in the Maracanãgiving no advantage for the second game.