Waack on lack of Bolsonaro on CNN: ‘the only one who decided not to participate’ – Politica

Despite not giving CNN feedback, Bolsonaro accepted the invitation of SBT, which will carry out a series of interviews with the presidential candidates. (photo: Marcos Corra/PR) Before starting the interview with the presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), on CNN, journalist William Waack regretted this Monday (12/9) the absence of confirmation of the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) .

The presenter highlighted that Bolsonaro was the only one who did not respond to the broadcaster in the face of several attempts to schedule a day and time for the re-election candidate to present his government proposals to the public.

“CNN conducts a series of interviews with the six main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Of all of them, the only one who decided not to participate was President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election by the PL. Several invitations were made to the candidate and campaign coordinator and there has been no response so far”, began Waack.

According to him, the deadline for confirming or requesting a new date ended at 8 pm today. “We regret Bolsonaro’s absence because we understand that we are fulfilling our role and our mission of informing the CNN public what the candidates’ proposals are for Brazil’s challenges in the next four years”, he concluded.

Entitled “WW Especial: Presidenciveis”, the CNN series has already Saturday – between August 29 and September 2 – Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil ).

Bolsonaro on Mouse, on SBT

Next Monday (19/9) it will be the turn of Ciro Gomes (PDT). Simone Tebet (MDB) is also confirmed for Tuesday (20/9). Lasting 30 uninterrupted minutes, all interviews will be live. Lula has not yet confirmed his presence.