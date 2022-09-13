Watch the O POVO debate with candidates for governor of Ceará live

THE PEOPLE today, Monday, September 12 (12/09), from 4 pm, the multiplatform debate with candidates for the Government of Ceará. The meeting takes place 20 days before the first round of elections, on October 2. Candidates Captain Wagner (UB), Elmano Freitas (PT) and Roberto Cláudio (PDT) confirmed their participation in the program, which will be broadcast simultaneously on radio, television, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

FOLLOW LIVE ON YOUTUBE DEBATE THE PEOPLE:



The debate will be held in partnership with the Brazilian Bar Association, Ceará section (OAB-CE), and will be mediated by journalists Marcos Tardin and Maísa Vasconcelos. The format values ​​direct confrontation between participants. There will be five blocks, four of them dedicated to the clash of ideas.

In the first round, candidates will answer the same question, prepared by the production of O POVO. The response time, in this case, will be a maximum of one minute. In the following four rounds, the questions will be formulated by the candidates themselves and directed to the opponents. Each one will be entitled to four inquiries, two for each opponent. Likewise, the three candidates will answer four questions, two prepared by each debater.

The questions will be of free theme. In the last block, applicants will have an extra 30 seconds to present their final remarks. Those who feel slandered, insulted or defamed may request a right of reply during the program. The requests will be judged by a commission formed by journalists from O POVO.

With this Monday’s debate, the 12th, O POVO reinforces the tradition of providing the free confrontation of ideas between those who claim to occupy the highest position in the State. “Our objective is, always, to meet the voter’s demand for information and, at the same time, to generate a space where candidates can have a frank, open dialogue in which they put on the table the issues they believe to be relevant”, he explains. the executive director of journalism at Grupo de Comunicação O POVO, Erick Guimarães.

The debate takes place amid the intensifying dispute between Elmano Freitas and Roberto Cláudio for a place in the second round. The two appear technically tied in the Ipec Ceará poll released on Friday, 9th, with the PT leader numerically ahead of the pedestrian (22% to 21%). The leadership belongs to Captain Wagner (UB), who adds up to 35%.

O POVO’s policy editor, Érico Firmo, highlights that the debate takes place at a decisive moment in the campaign. “The meeting will take place 20 days before the first round, in the midst of the publication of several surveys, which increases the tension between the candidates, in an environment that is already hostile between them. At this point, whatever strategy you have to present should already appear”, he evaluates.

The debate will air before the publication of the third round of the Ipespe Ceará survey, commissioned by O POVO, whose result will be published on Tuesday, 13th. The survey began to be carried out on Friday

In the last round, aired on August 25, RC and Elmano were also technically tied, but with the pedestrian ahead (25% to 20%). Wagner was at the top, with 37%. The three arrive at the debate with different strategies. While Wagner seeks to consolidate himself at the top of the dispute, with a tendency to adopt a more moderate stance, Elmano and Roberto Cláudio can use combative behavior against each other.

For journalist Maisa Vasconcelos, this exchange of arguments between candidates favors, mainly, the voter. “Voters have the chance to look the candidate in the eye, to get to know him better, to see how he responds to his opponents’ questions and to learn about his proposals”. With years of experience in mediating electoral debates, the journalist emphasizes that they continue to be an “important instrument of democracy”.

The program will be broadcast live, directly from the OAB-CE auditorium, by radio stations O POVO CBN (AM 1010 and FM 95.5) and CBN Cariri (FM 93.5), by Canal FDR (channel 48.1 on open TV, 23 on Multiplay, channel 24 on the Net and channel 138 on Brisanet) and on O POVO’s Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

The three candidates invited to the debate are affiliated with political parties with representation in the National Congress, based on the provisions of the Elections Law (Law No.

In addition to Wagner, Elmano and Roberto Cláudio, candidates Serley Leal (UP), Zé Batista (PSTU) and Chico Malta (PCB)m whose parties do not have representation in Congress are also running for the Government of Ceará in this year’s elections.

Protagonists of the debate, the candidates expect the confrontation of ideas to be restricted to the propositional field. A few hours away from being face to face, Captain Wagner, Elmano Freitas and Roberto Cláudio spoke to O POVO about their expectations for the meeting.

The three see the debate as an opportunity to make their proposals better known among the electorate. For Wagner, the exchange of arguments will be more fruitful if the personal attacks are left aside.

“We hope it will be a high-level debate, a debate in which the focus is on the proposals, that the aggressions that are taking place are left out. Especially because, whoever will attend the debate will do so to decide who is the best candidate and not to listen to cursing or accusation from one candidate to the other. I hope it will be a purposeful debate,” he said.

Elmano highlights that the debate is a time to present proposals and solutions to the problems that affect the population. Therefore, in his assessment, there is no room for “unreasonable confrontations”.

“I will take my proposals and my ideas, what the people of Ceará expect from their governor. Talk about what I’m going to do to improve the education of the children of the people of Ceará, what I’m going to do for the State to solve our people’s health problems, what I’m going to do to guarantee a home for those who have nowhere to live, jobs to the unemployed”, he declared.

Roberto Cláudio points out that the debate has the function of exposing to voters the past actions and their plans for the future of the candidates. In this regard, he classifies the program as a decisive instrument in choosing the vote for those who go to the polls on October 2nd.

“This debate is another opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves, present their stories, biographies, achievements and, above all, what they think about the present and future of the State of Ceará. It is a toast to our democracy because what is at stake is the future of our state, of the lives of more than nine million people from Ceará”, he said.

Debate THE PEOPLE

When: September 12 (9/12)

Time: 16 hours

Location: OAB-CE headquarters, at 800 Washington Soares Avenue, Guararapes neighborhood

How to follow the debate:

Radios: O POVO CBN (FM 95.5 and AM 1010) and CBN Cariri (FM 93.5)

TV: FDR channel (channel 48.1 on open TV, channel 23 on Multiplay, channel 24 on Net and channel 138 on Brisanet)

Internet: O POVO’s Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok

