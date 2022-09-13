Watch videos of the rescue of missing mother and daughter in Morada Nova de Minas

The search for Ludmila Jesus Silva and her 3-year-old daughter came to an end in Morada Nova de Minas, in the central region of the state, this Monday (12). The 21-year-old woman and the child were located in a forest. The meeting was made possible with the use of a drone belonging to a resident of the region.

Mother and daughter were rescued alive, however in poor health. Both were taken to the Hospital Casa de Caridade São Sebastião, in Morada Nova de Minas. The information was passed on by people and confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel Silvano of the Military Police. “They were very weak and were turned over to the local health service for care.”

Videos show the military’s performance in rescuing family members, who disappeared last Friday (9). See some of the records:

Ludmilla Silva and her 3-year-old daughter, who disappeared last Friday (9), were found this Monday (12), in a forest. A drone from the Fire Department spotted the two, who are being taken to the Casa de Caridade São Sebastião hospital, in Morada Nova de Minas. pic.twitter.com/uaHzD3gs8g — The Time (@otempo) September 12, 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Silvano of the Military Police (PMMG) reported that the aircraft landed in Morada Nova de Minas, after carrying out the rescue of the 21-year-old mother and 3-year-old daughter. local health care,” he said. pic.twitter.com/i9JybAxfXD — The Time (@otempo) September 12, 2022

Disappearance

The young woman and her daughter left Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, in order to visit the child’s grandmother, in Morada Nova de Minas, in the central region of the state. Ludmilla’s boyfriend was with them. According to the report of an aunt of the child, the diarist Janete Ribeiro Bento, the man named Valter said that the three continued their journey when the car got stuck in the nearby town of Biquinhas. The two, the mother and the child, went out on foot in search of help.

The man, who called the Military Police, said that the place was densely forested and that he had quickly lost sight of the two. Through social networks, Valter, who is known as Vavá do Grau, posted videos of the searches he did together with the PM in the region and to ask for help in locating.