We want R$ 1 billion in follow-on to expand fleet

Vamos – a truck and machine rental company controlled by Simpar – wants to raise up to R$ 1 billion in a follow-on.

The company will use the funds to invest in organic growth, with the purchase of trucks and machines.

The initial offering is for 48.4 million shares and may move R$ 700 million, according to the closing of the action on Friday (R$ 14.46).

Vamos stock is up 0.69% after opening, quoted at R$14.56. In the year, the paper rose 21.5%.

In case of excess demand, the additional lot is up to 50%, which can take the offer to R$ 1 billion.

The pricing of the offer will be on September 21st.

One investor told the Brazil Journal that he was taken aback by the offer. “The company must have a stronger growth expectation now. But I think that, in the end, the company is wanting to deleverage, due to the higher Selic rate,” he said.

Vamos ended the second quarter with R$2.8 billion in cash and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.26x. The average term of the net debt was 7.4 years.

Due to the launch of the offer, Vamos is discontinuing the disclosure of guidances. In May, the company said it expected to arrive in 2025 with a fleet six times the fleet it had at the end of Q1 2021. That would represent around 100,000 assets.

The coordinators of the offer are BTG Pactual (leader), Bradesco BBI, Caixa Econômica Federal, Itaú BBA, JP Morgan, Santander, UBS BB and XP.

Ana Paula Ragazzi