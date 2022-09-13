Web points out that Lívia Andrade would have been ‘ignored’ by Xuxa in Luciano Huck’s program; Netizens again detonate ex-SBT: “I created ranço”

Globo's newcomer has been the target of frequent criticism

Lívia Andrade was criticized again on the web. Photos: Reproduction / Globo
Newly hired by TV Globo, Lívia Andrade was detonated again on the web last Sunday (11). During the program led by Luciano Hucksome netizens pointed out that Xuxa would have ‘ignored’ the former SBT employee. Other viewers questioned the role of the multi-talented professional in the Sunday attraction.

Xuxa praising everyone except Lívia“, wrote a Twitter user. “If I were Livia, I would have asked to go to the bathroom. Successfully ignored by Xuxa“, posted another one. “She don’t mix with these guys, love“, added a third person. “Xuxa loves Livia“, disagreed an admirer.

In addition, a tweeter echoed the presenter’s praise for the queen of the little ones. “This is my face seeing Lívia who went down so much wood in Xuxa being fake and praising the same lol How fake the human being is“, she mocked, with a meme of Ícaro Silva. “I created too much rancid of this woman“, posted another. “I still don’t understand Lívia in Huck’s show“, pondered another.

On the other hand, Lívia’s fans highlighted the artist’s talent. “Luciano, give Lívia more space and screen time, as she is a very charismatic and intelligent person because she can reach different audiences“, asked one. “Livia’s glow up. From sharing the stage with sub-celebs, to sharing the stage with Xuxa“, joked another. It is worth noting that, if Andrade wants to comment on the criticism, Bolavip Brasil makes itself available.

