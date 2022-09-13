Week brings together more than 30,000 offers on Amazon’s customer balance

Starting today and until next Friday (16th) the customer saldão is on the air on Amazon’s virtual store, a promotional marathon to celebrate the national customer day, September 15th. There will be more than 30,000 offers on products such as Fire TV Stick devices, and on items from various categories, including books, electronics, fashion, home and kitchen.

Pixabay Discounts on customer balance

During the Customer Saldão, customers will be able to enjoy discounts with different coupons every day, exclusively through the Amazon app, available for free for iOS and Android. In addition, it will be possible to activate notifications to stay on top of the best promotions and most desired products.

“At Amazon, we are obsessed with our customers, and there’s nothing better than extending the Customer Day celebration to an entire week of promotions,” says Juliana Sztrajtman, Amazon’s Director of Electronics and Consumer Goods Retail in Brazil.

Check out some highlights of the client’s sale below:

Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick;

Computers and IT:

offers include notebooks and mice, with emphasis on the Acer, Logitech, Multilaser and HP brands;

offers include notebooks and mice, with emphasis on the Acer, Logitech, Multilaser and HP brands; Personal cares:

offers on Hygiene and Personal Care products, with emphasis on the brands Dermacyd, Nexcare, Johnson’s and Black Skull supplements;

offers on Hygiene and Personal Care products, with emphasis on the brands Dermacyd, Nexcare, Johnson’s and Black Skull supplements; Video Games:

game offers, especially PlayStation;

game offers, especially PlayStation; Kitchen:

offers on kitchenware and items such as mugs and casseroles from brands such as Le Creuset, Euro Home, Le Cook, Midea and Consul;

offers on kitchenware and items such as mugs and casseroles from brands such as Le Creuset, Euro Home, Le Cook, Midea and Consul; Fashion:

up to 30% off men’s backpacks and watches; 20% discount on men’s sunglasses; sale of men’s t-shirts;

up to 30% off men’s backpacks and watches; 20% discount on men’s sunglasses; sale of men’s t-shirts; Food and drinks:

discounts on coffees, teas and energy drinks, with emphasis on the Nespresso, Desinchá, 3 Corações and Red Bull brands;

discounts on coffees, teas and energy drinks, with emphasis on the Nespresso, Desinchá, 3 Corações and Red Bull brands; Beauty:

promotions on lipsticks and hair masks from brands such as Tracta, Chloé, Truss and Lola Cosmetics;

promotions on lipsticks and hair masks from brands such as Tracta, Chloé, Truss and Lola Cosmetics; Visit the customer’s sale page and check out much more!

* iG may earn commission on sales originated from this article