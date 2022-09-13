What do we know about sweeteners and cancer?

Much is said about the importance of lifestyle habits in diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart attack. However, we now know that the impact of these habits goes far beyond and is also directly related to the risk of cancer in general.

An inadequate diet represents one of the most important modifiable cancer risk factors. Thus, so-called inflammatory diets, rich in free carbohydrates and red meat, contribute to an increased risk of various types of tumors, such as breast and colon. That’s because such free carbohydrates (refined sugar, sweets, bread, flour, white rice, etc.) raise blood glucose and insulin levels, generating a state of chronic inflammation. This, in turn, stimulates the growth and survival of tumor cells in the body.

Even natural juices are implicated in this risk, as demonstrated by a large study that showed an 18% increase in overall cancer risk with consumption of sugary drinks and natural fruit juices. This harm is probably justified by the high glucose load present in these drinks.

So, would artificial sweeteners be a safe alternative to the use of sugar? Probably not.

Sweeteners have also been linked to an increased chance of developing cancer over the years. In early studies, they have been shown to adversely alter the gut flora (called the gut microbiota), which has been linked to an increased risk of tumors.

Recently, an important study specifically evaluated the impact of sweetener consumption on the emergence of cancer in a French population of more than 100,000 people. In it, it was shown that the high consumption of artificial sweeteners was correlated with a higher risk of cancer, in the order of 15%, being 22% for breast cancer and 13% for those related to obesity. The sweeteners most implicated were aspartame and acesulfame-K, but it should be noted that few people received sucralose and natural sweeteners such as stevia were not evaluated.

Thus, studies suggest that artificial sweeteners, so widely used in the food industry, can significantly increase the overall risk of cancer. Therefore, they should be avoided in the diet, as well as refined sugar.

Therefore, we have to keep in mind that there are no fancy alternatives for the prevention of tumors. A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, fish, grains and low in free carbohydrates and red meat is the foundation of a healthy diet. With this, we act not only against diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, but especially we do our part in preventing cancer.

With the collaboration of Dr Jéssica Ribeiro Gomes, medical oncologist

