What makes Lula’s campaign celebrate Marina Silva’s support; read backstage







Marina Silva announces support for Lula in the 2022 elections Photo: Carla Carniel / Reuters

The announcement of support Marina Silva to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva this Monday, 12, was behind the sewing of the candidate for the government of São Paulo by the PT, Fernando Haddad. In the PT campaign, the announcement was celebrated for the strength of Marina’s figure among key sectors of the electorate in the Southeast, where the PT seeks to win over voters, and especially for Lula’s main message in this year’s race: that political differences give way to a broad front in support of his name against that of Jair Bolsonaro.

Woman, evangelical and environmentalist, Marina strengthens Lula’s platform between three groups that the campaign considers important. First, the female electorate, who already prefer the PT to Bolsonaro, but who have a higher rate of indecision than men in the current dispute, according to the latest Datafolha.

Second, the evangelicals, who mostly support Bolsonaro. Marina came to Lula’s defense today, saying that the suggestion that PT would close churches is a lie. Marina’s statement that she does not make the pulpit a platform or vice versa is in line with Lula’s strategy to seek the support of religious people. The campaign maintains that religion and politics should not mix. As an evangelical, however, they believe that Marina’s voice can have greater resonance.

Lula’s main allies also claim that Marina can help with a segment that made Bolsonaro gain momentum in the latest opinion poll: young people. This is because the climate issue appears as a concern among different groups of the young electorate. Seen nationally and internationally as an “ambassador for the environmental cause”, Marina asked for her programmatic plan to be included in any PT government program.

The most daring plan, according to Lula’s interlocutors, is to create a national authority on the climate crisis, to make the issue cross the entire government. It will still be discussed internally whether the authority would be linked to the Presidency or to some ministry, for example.

Haddad wanted the former minister and former colleague from Esplanada dos Ministérios as a candidate for vice in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, which she did not accept. The poll, however, put the two in frequent contact since the first half of the year, which was crucial to pave the way for a rapprochement with Lula. She had been leaving an open vote for Lula or Ciro Gomes (PDT).

Despite the break with the PT in the past, Marina was uncomfortable, according to PT members, with the fact that Ciro to have hired João Santana as a marketer – precisely responsible for the aggressive campaign of Dilma Rousseff against the former minister in 2014. The rapprochement between Marina and Lula was considered “priced” by PT in recent weeks, lacking the public movement of the former president.

Marina Silva, who is running for federal deputy for São Paulo and has already participated in acts with Haddad, made herself available to Lula’s campaign to participate in events alongside the PT. With her on the platform, the former president will have the support of four former candidates for the Planalto at his side: Marina, Haddad, Geraldo Alckmin and Guilherme Boulos. The movement is considered in Lula’s campaign as a new fact in a pre-election final stretch in which little or nothing new seems to change the voting intentions framework.