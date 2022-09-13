What the Pound Sterling With The Face Of King Charles 3 Will Look Like

With around 30 billion coins with the face of Queen Elizabeth II in circulation in the UK, the country’s central bank is expected to announce in the coming weeks when and how it will transition to a new version of the money with the new king’s face. , Charles 3rd.

As tradition dictates, the monarch will appear engraved with his face turned to the left on the metal pieces, the side opposite Elizabeth’s. The process of collecting and re-issuing new coins can take at least two years.

What determines the position of the new king on the British currency? Since the 17th century, British monarchs have been depicted on metal pieces with their faces facing the opposite direction to their immediate predecessor.

The exception was Eduardo 8º, who preferred his left side. The custom was restored with George 6th, father of Elizabeth 2nd.

At must currencies change? Not. There is the possibility that the British Crown will decide with the Central Bank to keep the money with the queen’s face in circulation. According to Guinness World Records, Elizabeth II appears on the currency of at least 33 countries, including Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand. Each nation can decide whether or not to change its currency because of the new king of the United Kingdom, depending on local legislation.

According to the Casa da Moeda Real, their production cost can change according to each face value and the material used to make them.

The values ​​of the manufacturing process also change according to the complexity of the coin.

consulted by UOLthe entity did not disclose how much it spends to manufacture coins: “This information can be used to advantage of competitors”, informed.

Will the ballots change too?

Queen Elizabeth II has had her face stamped on pound sterling banknotes since 1960. To follow tradition and exchange all cash for versions with the face of the heir to the throne, the government would need to disburse the equivalent of BRL 3.5 billion , in addition to submitting the amendment to Buckingham Palace.

However, the eventual change will not be immediate for logistical reasons – since the country is already in the process of exchanging paper money for more durable plastic notes – all new and with the face of the monarch.

“The Queen’s iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we’ve done. Current banknotes depicting Her Majesty the Queen will continue to be legal tender. A new announcement on existing Bank of England banknotes will be made as soon as possible.” to end the period of mourning,” the Bank of England reported.

With the change, does current money in the UK lose value? Not. The process of collecting and reprinting new banknotes, in addition to minting new coins, can take at least two years. All money currently used in the UK is valid until further notice. The transition process is gradual.

The note with Churchill on the reverse was introduced in September 2016, with an initial print run of 440 million notes (worth £2.2 billion) Image: Central Bank of England

The £5 note was the first to be released and began circulating with the material in September 2016. Winston Churchill, the country’s premier during World War II, is on the back.

Writer Jane Austen is pictured behind the polymer £10 banknotes. The £20 one features a portrait of artist JMW Turner. The new £50 note features Alan Turing, one of the founders of computer science and artificial intelligence, who was a codebreaker during WWII.

The notes that go out of circulation have images of economist Adam Smith and industrial inventors Matthew Boulton and James Watt on the reverse. These lose their value at the end of this month.