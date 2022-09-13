What to expect from the possible purchase of Banco Alfa by BTG (BPAC11)? Profitability is the answer, says analyst – Money Times

BTG Pactual BPAC11
Benndorf has a buy recommendation for BTG shares (Image: Money Times/Diana Cheng)

The possible purchase of Alpha Bank fur BTG Pactual (BPAC11) creates possibilities for gains in efficiency and profitability for companies, says the analyst at bendorfNiels Tahara.

Tahara explains that there are synergies between the banks’ operations, mainly due to their focus on large companies and high-income individuals.

On Sunday (11), the columnist for O Globo, Lauro Jardim, reported that BTG is evaluating the acquisition of the bank founded by Aloysio Faria.

With the ad, Alpha’s stock skyrocketed. BRIV3 closed trading this Monday (12) up 39.15%, at R$ 7.50. At the maximum of the day, the asset was quoted at R$ 9.91.

Already the papers CRIV3 and CRIV4 rose 32.10% and 9.45%, respectively, and BRGE3 increased by 11.29%.

BTG shares also advanced 2.4%, at R$26.93. Benndorf has a buy recommendation for BPAC11, with a 12-month price target of R$36.

What changes in Alfa if bought by BTG?

Banco Alfa has low levels of profitability, operating with a return on equity (ROE) well below its peers in the sector. “The bank focuses on credit activities for large and medium-sized companies, in addition to credit for high-income individuals with payroll and vehicle financing, resulting in a history of low delinquency and a comfortable coverage ratio”, completes the analyst at Benndorf.

Despite this, highlights Tahara, when compared to the profitability of other banks, Banco Alfa’s returns are low, given the low risk characteristic of the loan portfolio and products with low margins.

As a result, synergies between bank operations can help companies improve efficiency and profitability.

However, the analyst emphasizes that it is important to understand the valuation of a possible acquisition of Banco Alfa by BTG Pactual to better evaluate the potential transaction.

Questioned by Money Times about the possible acquisition, BTG said it will not comment on it.

