When will Charles be crowned king?

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on When will Charles be crowned king? 2 Views

King Charles III was formally proclaimed this Saturday the new monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 countries that have the occupant of the British crown as head of state. This Monday (12), he made his first speech to the British Parliament and, shortly afterwards, traveled to Edinburgh to accompany the funeral processions.

According to the protocols established in “Operation Unicorn”, Buckingham Palace’s action plan after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, these are the steps foreseen for the immediate succession.

However, the official coronation of Charles can take months and only takes place after a period of mourning for the queen and after all necessary preparations have been made.

Coronation is not necessary for the prince to become king — just as Camilla has already become the queen consort.

According to the British royal family’s website, the coronation ceremony is “an occasion for pomp and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, it has essentially remained the same for over a thousand years. For the past 900 years, the ceremony has taken place in Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession

Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images

1 / 12

Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

King Charles III accompanies procession of the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

two / 12

King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Chris Jackson/GettyImages

Princess Anne accompanies the procession of the body of Queen Elizabeth II - Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

3 / 12

Princess Anne escorts the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III accompanies procession of Queen Elizabeth II's body - Reproduction / BBC

4 / 12

King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body

Reproduction / BBC

Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland - Sep 12, 2022 - Oli Scarff/AFP

5 / 12

Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland

12.Sep.2022 – Oli Scarff/AFP

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

6 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Getty Images

7 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Reproduction / BBC

8 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body leaves in procession - Reproduction / BBC

9 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession

Reproduction / BBC

Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral - Reproduction / BBC

10 / 12

Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch's body arrives at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

11 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

Reproduction / BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles - Reproduction / BBC

12 / 12

Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles

Reproduction / BBC

What happens now?

A period of mourning went into effect from the day of her death (8) to seven days after the monarch’s funeral, scheduled for the 19th, at Westminster Abbey, in central London. Royal mourning is provided by members of the royal family, royal residence officials, representatives in official functions, and troops who performed ceremonial functions.

This is the first time since the 18th century that a monarch’s funeral has been held there. King Charles has approved the funeral to be a public holiday across the UK.

In the meantime, royal residences are closed until after the Queen’s funeral — including the Queen’s Gallery and Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh. Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House are also closed, as is Hillsborough Castle — the Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland.

The flags in the royal residences remain at half-mast until 8 am after the last day of royal mourning.

Queen Elizabeth’s body was left during this Monday (12) at St. Giles in Edinburgh for 24 hours to allow close family members to pay their respects.

Afterwards, the body goes to the Palace of Westminster, in London, to receive visits – which are open to the public, upon purchase of a ticket.

Throughout this period, the usual parliamentary activities are suspended from Westminster to Holyrood.

In total, the national royal mourning is expected to last between 12 and 13 days — a decision that will be made official by King Charles III.

The queen’s body is to be buried in the King George 6th memorial chapel. The coffin is next to where Duke Philip, his parents and his sister Princess are buried. Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents' lap in 1926 image - PA Images via Getty Images

1 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image

PA Images via Getty Images

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940 - Getty Images

two / 32

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940

Getty Images

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother. - Keystone/Getty Images

3 / 32

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.

Keystone/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

4 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

5 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

6 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

7 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

8 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

9 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

10 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a 1955 portrait - Getty Images

11 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in April 1969 - Getty Images

12 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in April 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969 - Getty Images

13 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970 - Getty Images

14 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland in 1979 - Getty Images

15 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches cricket with her mother and sister in April 1975 - Getty Images

16 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970 - Getty Images

17 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972 - Getty Images

18 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975 - Getty Images

19 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in a 1975 portrait - Getty Images

20 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony in July 1981 - Getty Images

21 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981

Getty Images

Royal family after Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony - Getty Images

22 / 32

Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982. - Getty Images

23 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan - Getty Images

24 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982 - Getty Images

25 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela - Getty Images

26 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother's funeral in April 2002 - Getty Images

27 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002. - Getty Images

28 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, husband Prince Phillip, son Charles and grandson William - Getty Images

29 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William

Getty Images

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II's crown at an event in 2004 - Getty Images

30 / 32

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017. - Getty Images

31 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss - Getty Images

32 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Getty Images

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Eiffel Tower will be turned off early to save energy

The goal of energy sobriety in Europe this second semester will reach one of France’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved