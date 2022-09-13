WHEN WILL THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN BE INTO THE ACCOUNT? See BRAZIL AID LOAN CALENDAR

Expectations are high for the Aid Brazil loan leave, on the part of those beneficiaries of the income distribution program.

Deployed in late 2021 to replace the Family ScholarshipAuxílio Brasil is an income distribution program that is paid monthly to around 20 million Brazilians.

When will the Consigned Aid Brazil loan? When does the money come into the account? Which banks do the payroll? These are some of the recurring questions from those who receive the benefit. Ask questions below.

The payday loan method was sanctioned by the President of the Republic at the beginning of August, amid criticism, since it could compromise the already low income of those receiving the payments.

Even with the risks of income commitmentwhich can generate excessive indebtedness, is in the interest of many who receive the installments of the program take out the loan. See the latest news in this article.

WHAT IS AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNED CREDIT?



The consigned credit of Brazil aid is, in short, a new payroll loan opportunity for those who receive the Bolsa Família 2022.

It is foreseen that the amount requested by the beneficiary will be deducted from the own payroll from the program. The discounted value is 40% of the benefit.

This time, this modality will also include those who are part of the BPC (Continuous Installment Benefit) – the BPC loan.

HAS THE BRAZIL AID LOAN ALREADY BEEN RELEASED?

Even with the approval of the payroll loan for those who receive the Brazil aidthe project is still on regulation for further details to be released.

What is known so far is that the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, stated on August 17 that the consigned loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil is foreseen for start in september. he, however, did not set a date.

WHICH BANKS DO THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNMENT?

“We already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship able to grant the payroll loan. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making credit available to this population”, said Bento, during a press conference at Palácio do Planalto.

O Banco do Brasil, BNB, Daycoval, Inter, Mercantil and Alfa are studying the possibility of making credit available.

Already the banks Agi, Banco Pan and Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed that they will offer a loan from Auxílio Brasil.

Until then, however, There is no set date for the Aid Brazil loan fall into the account of the beneficiaries who request the consigned credit. But there are other ways to access credit and you can check it out in this article.

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF THE AUXÍLIO BRAZIL LOAN?

who receives BPC (Continued Payment Benefit) is also able to contract payroll-deductible loans, compromising up to 45% of payments with automatic monthly discounts.

However, it is worth paying attention to the risks of requesting the Auxílio Brasil loan. This is because the amount is deducted directly from the beneficiaries’ installments, which can further compromise income and generate debt.