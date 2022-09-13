Where to watch and who are the nominees

The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II ended up overshadowing a series of events in the general news. Among them, the Emmy Awards, the biggest television award in the world that takes place this Monday (12) in Los Angeles, United States.

And if you’re one of the people who is a little out of the loop on what the event will be like this year, splash tell you all the details!

Why Monday and not Sunday?

The main change at this year’s Emmys is the day of the week it will be held. Traditionally airing on Sundays, the awards were “kicked” to Monday due to the opening round of the NFL season, the American football league in the United States.

The Emmy rotates among the country’s top four broadcasters each year, and in 2022, it’s NBC’s turn to air the event. But the channel reserved Sunday to broadcast the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. As American football gives more audience, priority for the game.

Who presents the award?

It is traditional for the presenter of the night to be a comedian linked to the station that will broadcast the awards. In 2019, the Emmy took a risk and tried to hold the event without a master of ceremonies, which did not please. This year, tradition will be followed and Kenan Thompson, a member of “Saturday Night Live” and star of the iconic series “Kenan and Kel”, will be responsible for entertaining the audience between ads.

Kenan Thompson (next to last from right) performed at the 2018 Emmys Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who are the main nominees?

The list of nominees for the night’s top awards doesn’t have many surprises. HBO’s Success,”Succession” leads the number of nominations, competing in 25 categories. Then come “Ted Lasso”, the Apple TV+ comedy, and “The White Lotus”, both with 20.

Other famous productions, such as “Hacks” (17), “Euphoria” (16), “Round 6” (14) and “Stranger Things” (13) are among the most prestigious productions at the ceremony this year.

In the acting field, Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”) are favorites to take home at least one award.

Among the producers, HBO is the champion of nominations in 2022, with 140. In second place comes Netflix, with 105.

the controversies

No absence was as felt by critics and audiences as “This is Us”. The critically-acclaimed NBC series aired its final season in 2022 with huge repercussions, but it only had one Emmy nomination this year, for original lyrics and music, a category that is not among the top of the night.

Another episode that did not please was the nomination of “The Closer” (“Closing” in Brazil), a production signed by Dave Chappelle for Netflix, to compete among the variety specials. The comedian was heavily criticized for a series of jokes against trans people made by the comedian.

Dave Chappelle was criticized for offensive jokes against trans people in particular Image: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the Emmy, TNT and TNT Séries will broadcast the event again in 2022. Even with the change from Sunday to Monday, the broadcaster must follow the red carpet as traditionally happens, starting at 8:30 pm — always in Brasília time. — according to schedule.

At 9 pm, the ceremony begins, with simultaneous translation. The event should be replayed by the channels on the following Tuesday (13) and Wednesday (14).