White House admits China-Russia partnership puts US on high alert

Sputnik – US officials are concerned about the level of relations between Russia and China, admitted White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

“We have made clear our concerns about the depth of the alienation from China and its ties to Russia,” said the spokeswoman aboard the presidential plane.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said the Russian leader plans to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the 15th. and September 16th.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was formally created in 2001 by Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It was later expanded to include India and Pakistan as full members.

Although not a military bloc, the organization’s main objective is to strengthen security in the region, as well as economic and cultural cooperation.

