White Lotus leads awards; see the full list

The 74th award ceremony of the Emmy happened today, the 12th, directly from Los Angeles, California, and was marked by a warm climate, without major controversies. Presented by Kenan Thompson, who kicked off the ceremony with a dance performance reimagining classic TV series themes, the ceremony had few long, heavy speeches. When it comes to victory, no one has drawn more attention than the actress. Sheryl Lee Ralphin Abbott Elementarywho earned a standing ovation as he took the stage and sang Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” before delivering a thank you speech.

white lotus went out collecting statuettes, not only winning in its main category, Best Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie, but for its creator, Mike White (which won awards for writing and directing), in addition to the cast members. Having already dominated the categories – with almost all the actors competing together – they were the expected Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge who came out winners. In the comedy categories, Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary came out ahead – taking the direction and screenplay categories, respectively. The main prize in the category, however, went to the production led by Jason Sudeikis on AppleTV.

Succession, the nomination leader of the year, took home the top and most prestigious award of the night: Best Drama Series. In the acting categories, however, the HBO production only took in the Supporting Actor category, with Matthew MacfaydenWhile Round 6, Ozark and euphoria (with Zendaya breaking records) got the statuettes.

Check out the full list of Emmy winners below: