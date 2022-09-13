White Lotus leads awards; see the full list

The 74th award ceremony of the Emmy happened today, the 12th, directly from Los Angeles, California, and was marked by a warm climate, without major controversies. Presented by Kenan Thompson, who kicked off the ceremony with a dance performance reimagining classic TV series themes, the ceremony had few long, heavy speeches. When it comes to victory, no one has drawn more attention than the actress. Sheryl Lee Ralphin Abbott Elementarywho earned a standing ovation as he took the stage and sang Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species” before delivering a thank you speech.
white lotus went out collecting statuettes, not only winning in its main category, Best Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie, but for its creator, Mike White (which won awards for writing and directing), in addition to the cast members. Having already dominated the categories – with almost all the actors competing together – they were the expected Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge who came out winners. In the comedy categories, Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary came out ahead – taking the direction and screenplay categories, respectively. The main prize in the category, however, went to the production led by Jason Sudeikis on AppleTV.
Succession, the nomination leader of the year, took home the top and most prestigious award of the night: Best Drama Series. In the acting categories, however, the HBO production only took in the Supporting Actor category, with Matthew MacfaydenWhile Round 6, Ozark and euphoria (with Zendaya breaking records) got the statuettes.
Check out the full list of Emmy winners below:
*Abbott Elementary, “Pilot” (Quinta Brunson)
Barry, “710N” (Duffy Boudreau)
Barry, “Starting Now” (Alec Berg and Bill Hader)
Hacks, “The One, The Only” (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky)
Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime” (Steve Martin and John Hoffman)
Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Jane Becker)
What We Do in the Shadows, “The Casino” (Sarah Naftalis)
What We Do in the Shadows, “The Wellness Center” (Stefani Robinson)
BEST SCRIPT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, “New Jazz” (Hiro Murai)
Barry, “710N” (Bill Hader)
Hacks, “There Will Be Blood” (Lucia Aniello)
The Ms. Pat Show, “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” (Mary Lou Belli)
Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy from 6B” (Cherien Dabis)
Only Murders in the Building, “True Crime” (Jamie Babbit)
*Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (MJ Delaney)
BEST DIRECTOR IN COMEDY
Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Danny Strong)
The Dropout, “Green Juice” (Michael Showalter)
The Dropout, “Iron Sisters” (Francesca Gregorini)
Maid, “Sky Blue” (John Wells)
Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire” (Hiro Murai)
The White Lotus (Mike White)
Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries, Anthology, and TV Movie
Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Danny Strong)
The Dropout, “I’m in a Hurry” (Elizabeth Meriwether)
American Crime Story: Impeachment (Sarah Burgess)
Maid, “Snaps” (Molly Smith Metzler)
Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (Patrick Somerville)
The White Lotus (Mike White)
BEST SCRIPT IN A MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGY AND TV MOVIE
Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go” (Jason Bateman)
Rupture, “The We We Are” (Ben Stiller)
*Round 6, “Red Light, Green Light” (Hwang Dong-hyuk)
Succession, “All the Bells Say” (Mark Mylod)
Succession, “The Disruption” (Cathy Yan)
Succession, “Too Much Birthday” (Lorene Scafaria)
Yellowjackets, “Pilot” (Karyn Kusama)
BEST DIRECTOR IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul, “Plan and Execution” (Thomas Schnauz)
Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go” (Chris Mundy)
Rupture, “The We We Are” (Dan Erickson)
Round 6, “One Lucky Day (Hwang Dong-hyuk)
*Succession, “All The Bells Say” (Jesse Armstrong)
Yellowjackets, “F Sharp” (Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson)
Yellowjackets, “Pilot” (Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)
BEST SCRIPT IN DRAMA
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
BEST TALK SHOW VARIETY PROGRAM
The Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live