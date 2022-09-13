Who was Jean-Luc Godard, from the nouvelle vague, who died at 91 – 09/13/2022 – Illustrated

Jean-Luc Godard, the icon of the nouvelle vague, died on Tuesday. He would have resorted to assisted suicide, not because he was sick, but because he was very tired, according to a relative told the French newspaper Libération. The practice is allowed in Switzerland, where Godard lived.

The director behind a revolution in cinema came from a very wealthy banking family, but he sought to completely distance himself from that wealth and it was as a worker that he financed his first short film.

Later, already living in Paris, he stole from his grandfather a copy of a book autographed by Paul Valéry especially for his grandfather, with whom he was a very good friend. Godard could have asked for money at home, but he preferred theft. It was his way of showing his desire for independence.

When he wrote his first article for the now world-famous magazine Cahiers du Cinéma, 70 years ago, he called his text “Defense and Illustration of Classical Decoupage”. There, he exposed the virtues of films made and edited in the classic way, because, as he would explain four years later, editing and directing a film are the same thing.

This he did in the magazine of the one who was “the spiritual father” of the magazine’s young editors—André Bazin, the creator of the realist theory of modern cinema, for whom editing was no more than a sham.

Jean-Luc Godard has always been that way—iconoclast. He liked to question everything, even himself.

In 1959, he would question the entire cinema, with “Acossado”, his resounding debut. Everything was improvised. There was no script. In the morning, the director took notes on what he intended to shoot that day. He ended filming when he understood that inspiration had run out.

The traditional cinematographic class, so attacked in the Cahiers by the nouvelle vague crowd, rejoiced in that film that, they said, would be impossible to put together.

Sweet illusion. Not only “set up”, but also the most modern in the world. The one in which each “raccord” — that is, the meeting between two planes — seemed to challenge the postulates of “good cinema” and herald the future of its art.

Since then the parameters of the assembly have changed. But also those of filming. With his photographer, Raoul Coutard, he created a style of reportage, cinema with camera in hand, without artificial light, or almost, capture of the live streets, away from the studios, a lot of fiction and a lot of documentary in the same film.

Godard freed cinema from all the conventions that bound it to a certain kind of form. He dusted off his art with such emphasis that with a single film he became an essential director for cinema knowledge.

His art was “the truth at 24 frames per second,” he said. She was also the closest to man, as the only one who fully captured him in his time and space, without intermediaries. Master of catchphrases (but not just catchphrases), he postulated, with his friend Eric Rohmer, the superiority of his art —”cinema is a thought that takes shape, as well as a form that allows thinking”.

Godard liked freedom. Including switching from film to film. Each film was a new experiment. He liked, for that very reason, the silent cinema, that of a time “when the cinema still didn’t know what it was” and it was searched, movie after movie. Before being art or a mode of expression, cinema was confused with freedom and permanent discovery.

When he went from criticizing to directing, Godard defied all established rules. If the rules said you can’t make a foreground with a wide-angle lens, he did. If they said you can’t wear white to avoid glare, he did. Each movie seemed to go in a different direction than the one before. Contradiction is still an art form.

In addition to Raoul Coutard, the photographer, his companion in this first phase was the Danish actress Anna Karina, with whom he was enchanted by watching an advertising film and with whom he would marry shortly afterwards, casting her face, already, in “Uma Mulher É um Mulher “, from 1961.

The marriage would last less than the partnership. “Alphaville”, from 1965, is the first film they made after the separation – and in many moments a declaration of love by the filmmaker for his muse. They would also make “Made in USA”, from 1966.

Godard’s only allegiance, since then and until now, was to the present. We can dig through his filmography. It’s always the present, something that attracts or worries you that your films are talking about. In addition, he always allowed himself to be contradictory.

The contradiction also affected his personal life, as his second ex-wife, Anne Wiazemsky, reports. So revolutionary in the art, he could be sickeningly jealous at home. A house that, by the way, he could use as a lease. It is Wiazemsky, again, who recounts the harshness of being forced by the director to resume, on stage, the next morning, the same argument she had had with him, and in the same place, the night before.

For better or worse, that’s how he built his art. His friend Eric Rohmer, also a director, said that Godard was like a thief, who plundered an image here, a literary quote there, then a piece of music, then an image from another film, putting it all together and turning it into an idea of ​​his own. This is how he assembled his panels, gluing them piece by piece, sometimes disorienting the spectator, who sometimes looked for a depth that Godard himself never looked for. His art was that of the look, that of the skin.

It was also of the moment. Each Godard film is a kind of documentary about the moment it is made—”The Little Soldier,” the Algerian War; “Alphaville”, informational totalitarianism; “The Demon of Eleven Hours”, the consumer society; “Weekend”, the automobile society and its monster traffic jams; “The Chinese” and the Rise of Maoism.

By the way, Godard adhered to the latter in 1968. He renounced his previous work, left commercial cinema, started to make collective films aimed at the working class, which, truth be told, was not very sensitive to them.

Godard moved from there to video series, when no filmmaker dared to use this technology. What does it matter? Godard experimented. It was by experimenting that he arrived on TV, with the series “Six Vezes Dois”, in 1976, and “France, Tour, Détour, Deux Enfants”, in 1977.

From there, his films can be defined, more and more, by a new genre – the cinematographic essay. Neither fiction nor documentary, sometimes both, sometimes neither. She returned to the commercial circuit with “Salve-se Quem Puder (A Vida)”.

Sometimes it brought in big stars, like Johnny Halliday and Isabelle Huppert, sometimes it launched talent, like Marushka Detmers. Increasingly lonely, he retired to his home in Switzerland and, not infrequently, just putting together pieces of other people’s films, he knew how to impose, through editing, his vision of things. He spoke of the wars in Europe, the rise of neoliberalism, of America, of socialism.

From “Acossado”, which also consolidated the power of its actor-fetish Jean-Paul Belmondo, to the most recent essay films, it is possible to like or not his art, to “understand” or not what is there, to find it boring or not. But three things cannot be denied: the first is that you can count artists with Godard’s intelligence and restlessness; the second, each time he set the camera to film, he combined colors, moved his actors and produced beauty; the third, since he started filming the cinema has never been the same.

The soil on which we tread, who fertilized it was Godard. With annoyances and mistakes, but also and above all with genius and greatness.