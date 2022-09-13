Williams reveals Albon was intubated and stayed in ICU after surgery – Formula 1 News

Williams released, on Monday (12), a statement on the health status of Anglo-Thai driver Alexander Albon. He was admitted to San Gerardo hospital in Monza on Saturday morning for laparoscopic surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis. He did not compete in the Italian GP.

The surgical procedure was a success, but the team revealed that Albon suffered from unexpected postoperative anesthetic complications, which led to respiratory failure. Alexander was intubated and transferred to the ICU, where the condition progressed overnight, and he was able to breathe without the aid of machines on Sunday morning.

Transferred to a room, Alexander is expected to be discharged on Tuesday. The team counts on the pilot’s return for the Singapore GP, which takes place on October 2nd. Albon had no other postoperative complications.

Alexander Albon suffered complications after surgery (Photo: Williams)

At the Italian GP, ​​Albon was replaced by Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who took over the Williams cockpit before the last free practice session. The 2020-21 Formula E season champion completed the race in ninth place, scoring two points, and was voted by fans as “Driver of the Day” in a popular vote.

In the 2022 season, Alexander is in 19th place with 4 points. The 26-year-old’s best result was ninth place at the Miami GP. Williams is the last place in the Constructors’ World Cup, with 6 goals added.

