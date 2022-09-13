With his candidacy rejected, Gabriel Monteiro announces that his father will replace him in the election

Former councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PL), whose mandate was revoked a month ago by the Rio Chamber, announced on social media that he will be replaced at the polls by his father, Roberto Monteiro. Last Saturday, Monteiro had handed over to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ) the resignation of his candidacy for federal deputy. At the end of August, the same TRE-RJ denied the registration so that the former PM and youtuber could participate in the dispute. There were still resources available, but Gabriel chose to withdraw from the election citing “personal reasons”.

Gabriel Monteiro with his father, Roberto Monteiro Photo: Reproduction

By resigning from the candidacy, Monteiro made room for his name to be replaced. The electoral legislation allows parties and coalitions to change candidates to majority or proportional positions that are considered ineligible, resign or have their registration rejected or cancelled, in addition to death situations. The deadline for the exchange, in cases such as that of the former councilor, ends this Monday.

EXTRA made contact with TRE-RJ to find out if the bureaucratic procedures for the change had already been completed – such as the delivery of the necessary documentation –, which would allow Roberto Monteiro to be, in fact, at the polls. According to the agency, “so far, no application for registration of candidacy has been identified” in the name of Gabriel Monteiro’s father. Still according to the court, the procedure can be done until 11:59 pm today.

TRE-RJ also reported that the legislation that regulates the exchange of candidates says that, “if substitution occurs after the generation of tables for the preparation of the list of candidates and candidates and preparation of the polls, the substitute or substitute will compete with the name, number and photograph of the person replaced.” “The list of candidates and candidates should be closed by this Wednesday”, concluded the agency. The report also sought Gabriel himself, but received no response.

In the post in which he introduces his father, Monteiro says that he “will continue” with the “legacy of the greatest supervisor in the history of politics”. He also stresses that there are only 20 days left for the vote, to be held on October 2.

“Today I have two choices here. I become a federal deputy appealing. Or, without privileged forum, with nothing, I demonstrate in the common court that I am persecuted and I am innocent”, argues in the video the former councilman, impeached for breach of decorum. after accusations of rape, sexual harassment and forging content for the internet. “That way, I give another person the opportunity to continue my work until I come back”, Monteiro continues.

Then, Roberto appears for the first time in the content and then utters his only sentence in the recording: “I will be the most combative and supervisory federal deputy in the state of Rio de Janeiro”. The post also discloses a profile of the now candidate on Instagram, in which the only publication is precisely that of Gabriel.

In the photo of the bill, appear Roberto, Gabriel and Giselle Monteiro, sister of the former councilor and launched by him as a candidate for state deputy by the same PL. The party counted on the presence of the former PM and youtuber as a vote puller to increase its bench in the Federal Chamber, but the strategy suffered a blow with the decision of TRE-RJ.