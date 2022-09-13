With the impetus of the pandemic, demand for ready and healthy food grows

In Americana, those who produce and sell say they have observed an increase in demand in recent months

The consumption of healthy foods, which was already gaining strength among Brazilians, was intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic. To give you an idea, the sector grew 33% in Brazil between 2015 and 2020, according to Euromonitor Internacional, a strategic intelligence analysis company. And the expectation is that by 2025 it will grow another 27%.

A pioneer in healthy meal service in Americana, Ciça Faria, chef and nutritionist at A Ciça que Fez, has been working with this type of food since 2006. In the beginning, she sold 40 meals a day and, today, sells 200, in addition to maintaining a line of frozen foods in two supermarkets in the municipality.

Nutritionist Stephanie Bordon, from Casa Nutri – Photo: Marcelo Rocha / LIBERAL

According to Ciça, the business took off even after 2010, but the pandemic changed this scenario even more. “The population’s awareness of healthy eating as a form of health promotion and disease prevention has grown a lot. And with that, our line of business too,” he says.

In operation for nine years, in Americana, Casa Nutri, which will soon undergo a change in the brand, started work with the sale of 10 healthy lunchboxes a day. Currently, production is almost 10,000 meals a month.

Receive LIBERAL news on WhatsApp

“With the pandemic, we noticed that the demand for a healthy diet is growing, since our body responds much better to diseases and treatments when we have a balanced life routine”, highlights Stephanie Bordon, nutritionist and company administrator.

Casa Nutri works with healthy deep-frozen meals, which is a technique that prevents water formation, loss of nutrients and food coloring and taste. “Coming home and having a nutritionally complete lunchbox makes everyday life much easier, in addition to ridding people of the temptations contained in food apps”, comments Stephanie, adding that the company recently opened a healthy bakery in Jardim São Paulo.

Ciça Faria, chef at A Ciça que Fez, in Americana – Photo: Disclosure

Also in Americana, Congelados do Bem saw the number of healthy meals jump from 800 in April last year to 1,250 in August this year, an increase of 56%.

“In 2021, we were experiencing a moment of in-person return to restaurants, which for us, who provide meals for consumption at home or at work, did not imply a growth in sales. But this year, the scenario has changed. People returned to normal life, but more concerned about what they consume”, says Claudia Regina Martins Moreira, nutritionist and partner-owner of Congelados do Bem.

Also according to a survey by Euromonitor Internacional, the health food and beverage industry reached a market size of R$ 100.2 billion in 2020.