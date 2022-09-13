“Without strong Judiciary there is no democracy”, says Rosa Weber

Minister Rosa Weber said this Monday (12.Sep.2022), in her inauguration speech as president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), that without a strong Judiciary and freedom of the press “there is no democracy”.

“Without an independent and strong Judiciary, without independent judges and without a free press, there is no democracy. This is my profession of faith as a judge of this STF”he said.

The minister opened her speech saying that she would like her first words to be of “reverence for the Constitution” and the laws. “[Tenho] unshakable belief in the ethical and political superiority of the democratic state of law, in the prevalence of the republican principle and its natural derivations, with emphasis on the essential equality between people”he said.

When talking about his biography, he highlighted his work in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) since 2012 and said that the Court will guarantee, also in 2022, the regularity of the electoral process. He also praised Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who presides over the Electoral Court.

“Our democracy court, which in this year 2022, under the firm command of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and on a road competently paved by Minister Edson Fachin, will once again guarantee the regularity of the electoral process, the certainty and legitimacy of the results of the polls. and the primacy of the sovereign will of the people”. The audience present applauded. Moraes is the nemesis of Jair Bolsonaro in the Supreme Court.

The new president stated that the north of her term will be the “protection of constitutional jurisdiction and the integrity of the democratic regime, the defense of the Constitution and the Democratic State of Law”.

Weber said that the country’s institutional life goes through “particularly difficult times”, who also called “truly disturbing times, of undesirable Manicheisms”.

“The STF cannot ignore this reality. Not least because it has been the target of unfair and repeated attacks, including under the guise of a misunderstood judicial activism by those who, more often than not, are unaware of the constitutional text and ignore the attributions of this Supreme Court”.

Weber made references to the bicentennial of Independence, celebrated on the 7th of September. The magistrate cited the covid-19 pandemic, and offered solidarity to the victims of the disease and family members. She reiterated the observance of principles such as equality between people, religious freedom and secularity of the State and separation of Powers.

In the speech, he stated that hate speeches are expressions “Constitutionally Incompatible” with freedom of expression of thought. He said that democracy presupposes “constant dialogue, tolerance, understanding of differences and peaceful comparison of different and even antagonistic ideas”.

“I pay tribute to the Brazilian people who do not give up the fight for their real independence and seek to build it every day, with determination and tenacity, despite the difficulties, violence, lack of security, famine at a frightening level, the thousands of homelessness on our streets, of environmental degradation, and of the pandemic that has not been completely overcome that has taken so many lives. And here, my solidarity is always with everyone who lost their lives and their relatives.”

Weber ended his speech by talking about the role of the STF, which holds “the monopoly of the last word”.

“In a democratic regime like ours, everyone can debate and defend the interpretation of the constitutional text that seems most correct to them, deserving the deformation of the senses”declared. “There is a moment in which the final word is imposed, the conclusion of the controversy and the institution in charge of the last word is, without a doubt, this Federal Supreme Court”.

Watch the full speech of Rosa Weber’s inauguration (47min12sec):

Possession

Weber replaces Minister Luiz Fux in the presidency of the Supreme Court and the CNJ (National Council of Justice). Will have Roberto Barroso as his deputy. The term will be short: the minister retires on October 2, 2023, when she turns 75.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Weber decided to invite all candidates for president in this year’s elections to his inauguration.

Invited, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not participate.

In addition to Lira and Pacheco, the following participated in the ceremony:

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy;

Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice

Ciro Nogueira, Chief Minister of the Civil House;

Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications;

José Sarney, former president of the Republic;

Randolfe Rodrigues, senator;

Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Republic;

Bruno Bianco Leal, attorney general of the Union;

Lindôra Araújo, Deputy Attorney General of the Republic;

Bruno Dantas, president of the TCU;

Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, president of the STJ;

Lucio Mário Góes; president of the STM;

Emmanoel Pereira, president of the TST;

Marco Aurélio Mello, former STF minister;

José Cruz Macedo, president of the TJ-DFT

José Amilcar Machado, president of the TRF-1;

Betto Simonetti, president of the OAB;

Renata Gil, president of AMB;

Ibaneis Rocha, governor of the DF;

Luis Felipe Salomão, Minister of the STJ and National Inspector of Justice;

Benedito Gonçalves, minister of the STJ.

In all, 1,300 people were invited to the inauguration. With a low profile, Weber did not want to organize a cocktail party or participate in a dinner offered by associations of magistrates when there is a change in the head of the STF.

This is an indication of what the management will be: Weber said that he will not attend dinners with those who have an attitude considered to be an affront to the Supreme Court, found the Power 360. He will defend the Court when he feels he must. Preferably in the plenary, where he considers the most appropriate.

Weber avoided taking a position on the 2022 electoral period. However, in 2018, when he was president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), he sometimes spoke in favor of the electronic voting system. Roberto Barroso, on the other hand, tends to issue more vocal criticisms against Bolsonaro.

On August 2, the minister called the proposed printed verification vote (as it exists today in Paraguay) “kickback”. The president, in turn, has already criticized the minister a few times. In 2021, the Chief Executive called Barroso “motherfucker”.

O Power 360 consulted ministers and former ministers of the Supreme Court. The general expectation is that management will be in a “low profile” with Weber at the head of the Supreme Court.