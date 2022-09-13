Woman in labor is abandoned on the road for not paying R$ 65 fee

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Woman in labor is abandoned on the road for not paying R$ 65 fee 0 Views

A 24-year-old woman in labor was abandoned by the side of the road for non-payment of an ambulance service fee, in the city of Uttar Pradesh, India. ) and reverberated on social media after journalist Rajesh Sahu asked for help to identify those involved.

In an interview with “Times of India”, Rekha’s relatives informed that they could not pay the amount of 1,000 rupees (approximately R$65) of fee for the ambulance service. Therefore, the driver stopped the vehicle and the nurse ‘asked’ the woman to leave.

Also according to the report, the pregnant woman was taken to a hospital by another service and is doing well. The driver, Abhishek Pratap, and the nurse, Ajit Kumar, were arrested for negligence.

The case is still being investigated by the local authorities, to verify the involvement of the owners of the service provider.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Japanese snack is good with cold beer – 09/12/2022 – Recipes from Marcão

Today’s recipe in Recipes do Marcão, World Cup 2022 edition, is from Japan. Japan that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved