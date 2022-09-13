Woman who had a 46kg tumor removed dies 11 days after surgery in RJ

The 45-year-old woman who had a 46 kg tumor removed in a hospital in Itaperuna (RJ) died today, just 11 days after the procedure. She was expected to be discharged from the CTI (Intensive Care Center) to continue recovery in a room, but the woman from Minas had a cardiorespiratory arrest.

“Unfortunately, she did not survive. The patient was evolving very satisfactorily after the procedure, however, due to a cardiorespiratory arrest this Sunday afternoon, she died”, he told the UOL Glaucio Boechat, physician-surgeon, who operated on the emergency patient to remove the giant tumor.

The patient is from Minas Gerais, but lived in Itaperuna.

At 1.52 m tall, the woman weighed 150 kg and had lived with the tumor for five years, according to the doctor.

The surgery lasted about two hours and took place at Hospital São José do Avai, on August 31.

“It was the biggest tumor that I have operated on and certainly one of the biggest that anyone has operated on. It is not every day that you have surgery on a tumor of this size, no”, he said. Boechatafter surgery.

The woman was admitted to the health unit feeling very short of breath, precisely because of the tumor.

Surgeon Glaucio Boechat said that this was the biggest tumor he has ever operated on in 20 years of profession. Image: Personal Archive

The suspicion is that the tumor formed in the uterus, but only the biopsy result can confirm the origin – the result is expected to be given in about 10 days.

“It is of paramount importance never to neglect any symptom. At the first sign, seek medical help, aiming at an early diagnosis, allowing the professional to seek interventions while there is control in the evolutionary process of the disease”, explained the doctor, on the occasion.