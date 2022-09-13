World Cup, Black Friday and Christmas should inject more than R$20 billion into the economy – Notícias

Sporadic events will take place close to important dates for trade in 2022. At the end of the year, in addition to Christmas and Black Friday, days that traditionally move the economy, there will be the World Cup in November. These commemorative dates should increase sales by 12%, compared to the first half, according to data from the ABV (Brazilian Retail Association), in addition to injecting more than R$ 20 billion into the economy.

The proximity between the start of the World Cup and Black Friday, which takes place on November 25, just five days after the sporting event begins, should further boost sales.

According to the professor of entrepreneurship and marketing at Fecap (Álvares Penteado School of Commerce Foundation) Artur Motta, a specialist in retail, the improvement in the economic scenario will also favor commerce. “The reduction in fuel prices, the increase in employability and the fall in inflation are factors that can help in this movement at the end of the year and leverage sales”, says Motta.





The World Cup will take place, exceptionally, between November 20 and December 18, due to the high temperatures in Qatar in July, the host country of the event. “The World Cup is a national passion and involves great popular mobilization, but the heated consumption is marginal when compared to Christmas and Black Friday, because the games take place at a specific time”, says Motta.

The expectation is that, with the World Cup, 60 million people will spend business or hire services to accompany the sporting event, and R$ 20.3 billion should be injected into the Brazilian economy.

The estimate is from SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service) and CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers). CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism) expects growth of 7.9% in relation to 2014 revenue, the year in which Brazil hosted the Cup.





For Marcelo Reis, executive director of the MR16 consultancy and sales specialist, the fact that the World Cup takes place at the end of the year is an important element for trade. The sporting event impacts several areas. “The Cup moves, for example, the clothing sector, official or unofficial shirts, flags, preparation of things that will be used during games, in addition to paints and makeup, among other items used by fans”, says Reis.

Appliances also tend to register an increase in sales, mainly of televisions, home theaters and breweries. “There is a greater consumption of durable goods, with the TV being the most iconic of them. People take the opportunity to change the device and get a higher quality and more modern one. Other things, such as breweries, may be high this year”, he adds. Motta.

The food sector is another sector benefited. “People increase their consumption of pesticides and drinks, a reflection of social integration on game days”, analyzes Motta. “Drinks, food, parties, bars and restaurants will heat up when we are close to the premiere. This is because many people take advantage of this time to travel, meet acquaintances and enjoy the games with a barbecue”, completes Reis.

The economy is still feeling the effects of those who invest in tickets and shop to prepare to travel and see the games live. “The tourism part is also highly demanded”, recalls Reis.





The movement in the economy started with the sticker album, which is sold about three months before the event and marks the beginning of preparation for the date. “In addition to buying packages, the album generates collaboration between people, that is, movement in bars and restaurants, meetings. People get together to exchange stickers, small events take place”, says Reis. “The album is the first bait of the World Cup.”

The pandemic should still reflect in the celebrations. The Fecap professor recalls that, during isolation, people stayed at home longer and invested in more comfort. “Part of consumers have already purchased some home appliances. On the other hand, probably, since they’ve invested in their home, they’ll want to have parties and get people together to see the games,” he says.

According to him, some specific factors should collaborate with trade. “This is a World Cup that will take place on the other side of the world. There will be some interesting things, given the culture. I think it will be a World Cup that is discussed a lot depending on what we will see on television. And the World Cup, this year, it will be closer to summer. So, it may be that they anticipate the purchases of refrigeration equipment”, analyzes Motta.





Supermarkets raise expectations

With Black Friday, the World Cup and the end-of-year festivities approaching, Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets) revised its growth projection for the second semester. For December 2022, the sector estimates growth of 3.3%, not more than 3%.

According to the executive director of the MR16 consultancy, Black Friday is a preparation for the end of the year. “People anticipate Christmas shopping, the biggest movement date of the economy in the year”, he evaluates.

For him, the movement in the economy begins with the elections. “We now have, from now until the end of the year, a very tight schedule. The first event is the elections, which may not directly move consumption, but collaborate with other sectors, such as paper and plastic for stickers and saints, for example” , says Reis.







* Intern at R7, under the supervision of Ana Vinhas