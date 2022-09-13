Xavi projects balance in the game between Barcelona and Bayern for the Champions | Champions League

– I see a very similar game. We both want to have the ball and we press hard with high pressure. We want to get the ball back as soon as possible. We both suffered without the ball. We left spaces between the defenses, the two teams – declared Xavi.

Both clubs debuted with victories in Group C of the Champions League. Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen, from the Czech Republic, 5-1, inside the Camp Nou, and added three points. Same score as the Germans, who beat Inter Milan 2-0.

The renewed Barcelona wants to isolate itself in the leadership of the group and, for that, Xavi bets on the intensity and control of the game. Forgetting the shadow of the last meeting of the two teams in the competition – in which Bayern ran over Barça by the score of 8 to 2 in the quarter-finals of 2020 -, the Catalan coach says that the new encounter will be a fight for field dominance.