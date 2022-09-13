Xiaomi presents a technological pillow that monitors sleep – Tudo em Tecnologia

Focused on attracting new consumers, Xiaomi has just made official a new product in the Miija series called Smart Pillow. In fact, it is a technological pillow capable of monitoring the user’s sleep.

smart, the pillow Smart Pillow It has several sensors that record the user’s vital signs such as heartbeat, snoring and movements throughout the night. As a result, it manages to send the report to the Xiaomi Home app so that the user can know how their nights sleep are.

In addition to monitoring sleep, the pillow offers many other advantages to those who buy it. For example, it includes a modern design and antibacterial protection to prevent allergies. It also has a minimalist look and features an internal composition made of resistant cotton. In addition, it adapts to the shape of the user’s head over the days of use.

To keep it running, it takes four AAA batteries that promise up to 60 days of use. According to what has been revealed, the product uses a low voltage DC power supply that passes a lot of security.

Availability and price

At the moment, the new pillow Mijia Smart Pillow is exclusive to the Chinese market and will be sold through crowdfunding on the Xiaomi Mall platform.

No starting price is CNY 259 (about R$190).

