you will never be ignored again using THIS new function

users of Whatsapp are always taking advantage of the news periodically implemented by Grupo Meta, owner of the application. These changes can range from a minor bug fix in the software, to new features expected for months.

Read more: Who do you chat with the most on WhatsApp? you can find out

According to information from WABetaInfo, a portal specializing in the messenger, a new function should help the forgotten who end up ignoring important messages. For this, boxes will be created for sending alerts.

The boxes will only disappear after the user responds to the message sent by your contact. This is great news for anyone who hates being ignored or needs an answer ASAP, and business customers alike.

As with most WhatsApp features, you can enable or disable it whenever you want. Thus, the person himself is the one who will decide whether or not to receive the alerts.

Test phase

Also according to the information provided by the portal, the novelty is in the testing phase with users of the beta version of the application. If approved by the public, it will be able to be adjusted and updated by the company and arrive soon for all account holders.