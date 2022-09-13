you will never be ignored again using THIS new function

Yadunandan Singh 58 seconds ago Business Comments Off on you will never be ignored again using THIS new function 0 Views

users of Whatsapp are always taking advantage of the news periodically implemented by Grupo Meta, owner of the application. These changes can range from a minor bug fix in the software, to new features expected for months.

Read more: Who do you chat with the most on WhatsApp? you can find out

According to information from WABetaInfo, a portal specializing in the messenger, a new function should help the forgotten who end up ignoring important messages. For this, boxes will be created for sending alerts.

The boxes will only disappear after the user responds to the message sent by your contact. This is great news for anyone who hates being ignored or needs an answer ASAP, and business customers alike.

As with most WhatsApp features, you can enable or disable it whenever you want. Thus, the person himself is the one who will decide whether or not to receive the alerts.

Test phase

Also according to the information provided by the portal, the novelty is in the testing phase with users of the beta version of the application. If approved by the public, it will be able to be adjusted and updated by the company and arrive soon for all account holders.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Find out what it is and know your rights

Did you know that there is a minimum payment for Brazilians? That is, a base …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved