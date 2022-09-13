Young man spends BRL 49,000 to change ‘transparent teeth’ in the US

A 19-year-old who was born with a genetic condition that made her teeth look transparent has taken to social media to show how orthodontic surgery has transformed her life and self-esteem.

Mihaley Grace, a resident of Oklahoma, USA, suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta, a disease that weakens bones, and has had teeth problems as a result of the genetic problem.

When she was a child, she thought her clear teeth would “strengthen”, but over time, the situation only got worse. At age 15, she began to be bullied and called “shark teeth” by classmates. Also, she started to feel too much pain to eat.

“After four years of trying to find a surgeon who works with someone with osteogenesis imperfecta, I finally found one. In December 2021, he got a full denture at age 19. I couldn’t be more grateful,” she said in a post on TikTok. .

Osteogenesis imperfecta, a hereditary and rare disease that can manifest itself in different degrees, directly affects the production of collagen in the patient’s body and causes bones to become more fragile.

According to the young woman, the condition made doctors fearful of breaking her jaw during surgery to repair her teeth.

“I have already broken 117 bones and undergone 36 surgeries. I have screws in my knees and ankles, I had to undergo procedures after ‘breaking my back’ and I have several grafts”, said the young woman, about the other problems caused by the condition.

After years of looking for a specialist, however, she found a dental surgeon who agreed to perform the surgery. Even with dental insurance, she had to pay US$ 9,500 (equivalent to R$ 49,000) to have the operation and install the prosthesis.

“When I woke up from the surgery I was laughing and crying because I was so shocked and I was finally happy,” she said.

Now, displaying the smile on social media, Mihaley plans to undergo other procedures. One of them is to make implants in the jaw that allow a better “mobility” of the prosthesis and the other, with lasers, should facilitate the placement and removal of the “mobile” parts of the teeth.