Zendaya wins, “Round 6” makes history and “The White Lotus” leads; see list of winners

AND THE EMMYS GOES TO… On Monday night (12), the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards took place – directly from Los Angeles. The United States TV Academy annually awards the top names in television and streaming.

On a warm night, without major events, the names that stood out the most during the last year took the stage to receive the coveted golden statuette.

The most awarded series were “The White Lotus” (HBO), in 1st with 5 awards; “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), 2nd with 4 awards; “Succession” (HBO), in 3rd position with 3 awards – among them, the most awaited of the night, for Best Drama Series.

A historic milestone was reached by Netflix’s “Round 6“. Actor Lee Jung-jae won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and Hwang Dong-hyuk won the award for Best Director, in the same genre. With these achievements, the production becomes the first predominantly non-English-speaking production to be awarded by the academy.

And of course SHE was going to win! Zendaya arrived exuberant in a black dress to take another award to her shelf. The “Euphoria” (HBO) star won for a second time for Best Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Rue. In 2020, she had already achieved this feat.

Who was also awarded and stole the show was Lizzo! The rapper and singer won in the Best Competition Program category with the reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls” (Prime Video), which is looking for a new dancer for her ballet. The star, who debunked “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, delivered a powerful and emotional speech. Find out more here!

For lovers of good comedies, the categories of this genre did not come as a surprise: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) was victorious as Best Comedy Series, as well as its protagonist, Jason Sudeikes, as Best Actor in a Comedy Series. In the women’s category, veteran Jean Smart won her fifth Emmy for her role in “Hacks” (HBO).

See the full list of winners below (in bold):

BEST TALK SHOW VARIETY PROGRAM

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls – WINNER

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult(The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seydried (The Dropout) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes of a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6) – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Rupture)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession – WINNER

yellowjackets

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Rupture)

Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER

John Turturro (Rupture)

Christopher Walken (Rupture)

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan(Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM OR MINI SERIES

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING Actor in a Movie or Miniseries

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

COMEDY SERIES DIRECTOR

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Lucia Aniello – “Hacks”

Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders in the Building”

MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso” – WINNER

Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show”

SCRIPT FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader – “Barry”

Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’

Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”

Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”

DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Ben Stiller – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6” – WINNER

Mark Mylod – “Succession”

Cathy Yan – “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”

Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”

SCRIPT FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Thomas Schnauz – “Beter Call Saul”

Chris Mundy – “Ozark”

Dan Erickson – “Rupture”

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”

Jesse Armstrong – “Succession” – WINNER

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”

DIRECTING IN A MINISSERIE, ANTHOLOGY OR TV MOVIE

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

John Wells – “Maid”

Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”

Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”

Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”

Mike White – “The White Lotus” – WINNER

SCRIPT IN A MINISSERIE, ANTHOLOGY OR FILM FOR TV

Danny Strong – “Dopesick”

Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”

Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”

Mike White – “The White Lotus” – WINNER

Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”

SKETCH SERIES

“The Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live” – WINNER

VARIETY SPECIAL SCRIPT

“Ali Wong: Don Wong”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” – WINNER

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy”

