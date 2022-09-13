Zendaya wins, “Round 6” makes history and “The White Lotus” leads; see list of winners

AND THE EMMYS GOES TO… On Monday night (12), the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards took place – directly from Los Angeles. The United States TV Academy annually awards the top names in television and streaming.
On a warm night, without major events, the names that stood out the most during the last year took the stage to receive the coveted golden statuette.
The most awarded series were “The White Lotus” (HBO), in 1st with 5 awards; “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), 2nd with 4 awards; “Succession” (HBO), in 3rd position with 3 awards – among them, the most awaited of the night, for Best Drama Series.
A historic milestone was reached by Netflix’s “Round 6“. Actor Lee Jung-jae won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and Hwang Dong-hyuk won the award for Best Director, in the same genre. With these achievements, the production becomes the first predominantly non-English-speaking production to be awarded by the academy.
And of course SHE was going to win! Zendaya arrived exuberant in a black dress to take another award to her shelf. The “Euphoria” (HBO) star won for a second time for Best Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Rue. In 2020, she had already achieved this feat.
Who was also awarded and stole the show was Lizzo! The rapper and singer won in the Best Competition Program category with the reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls” (Prime Video), which is looking for a new dancer for her ballet. The star, who debunked “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, delivered a powerful and emotional speech. Find out more here!
For lovers of good comedies, the categories of this genre did not come as a surprise: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) was victorious as Best Comedy Series, as well as its protagonist, Jason Sudeikes, as Best Actor in a Comedy Series. In the women’s category, veteran Jean Smart won her fifth Emmy for her role in “Hacks” (HBO).
See the full list of winners below (in bold):
BEST TALK SHOW VARIETY PROGRAM
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls – WINNER
nailed it
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult(The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso – WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seydried (The Dropout) – WINNER
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes of a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
BEST MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
dopesick
The Dropout
inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – WINNER
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Round 6) – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Rupture)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
euphoria
ozark
Break
round 6
Stranger Things
Succession – WINNER
yellowjackets
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patricia Arquette (Rupture)
Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Round 6)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER
John Turturro (Rupture)
Christopher Walken (Rupture)
Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan(Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM OR MINI SERIES
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
BEST SUPPORTING Actor in a Movie or Miniseries
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
COMEDY SERIES DIRECTOR
Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”
Bill Hader – “Barry”
Lucia Aniello – “Hacks”
Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders in the Building”
Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders in the Building”
MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso” – WINNER
Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show”
SCRIPT FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” – WINNER
Duffy Boudreau – “Barry”
Alec Berg and Bill Hader – “Barry”
Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello – “Hacks’
Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders in the Building”
Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso”
Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do in the Shadows”
Stefani Robinson – “What We Do in the Shadows”
DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
Ben Stiller – “Rupture”
Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6” – WINNER
Mark Mylod – “Succession”
Cathy Yan – “Succession”
Lorene Scafaria – “Succession”
Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets”
SCRIPT FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Thomas Schnauz – “Beter Call Saul”
Chris Mundy – “Ozark”
Dan Erickson – “Rupture”
Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6”
Jesse Armstrong – “Succession” – WINNER
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets”
DIRECTING IN A MINISSERIE, ANTHOLOGY OR TV MOVIE
Danny Strong – “Dopesick”
John Wells – “Maid”
Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven”
Michael Showalter – “The Dropout”
Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout”
Mike White – “The White Lotus” – WINNER
SCRIPT IN A MINISSERIE, ANTHOLOGY OR FILM FOR TV
Danny Strong – “Dopesick”
Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid”
Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven”
Mike White – “The White Lotus” – WINNER
Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout”
SKETCH SERIES
“The Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Saturday Night Live” – WINNER
VARIETY SPECIAL SCRIPT
“Ali Wong: Don Wong”
“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” – WINNER
“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy”
