15 Companies Already Delisted This Year. Why?

This year, 15 companies decided to leave the São Paulo Stock Exchange. It is already more than in every last year, when eight companies went private. Among those withdrawing, two of the most recent are Getnet, which sells payment machines, and IGB, owner of Gradiente (IGBR3), which sells electronics.

Getnet, the means of payment arm of Banco Santander, announced its departure from the stock exchange in May, just seven months after its debut. On Friday (9), it was the turn of IGB Eletrônica, owner of Gradiente and undergoing judicial recovery, to announce the cancellation of the registration as a publicly-held company. The company has been on the stock exchange since 1974.

For this, the two companies are making a Public Offering of Shares (OPA) with the objective of buying back the shares they have in the market.

Why do companies leave the stock market? There are several reasons, says Leonardo Resende, Superintendent of Corporate Relations at B3. The most common reason is as a consequence of mergers and acquisitions operations. The acquired company is de-listed on the stock exchange after being incorporated by another company, publicly or privately held, he says.

This is what happened, for example, with the shares of Locamerica, which bought Unidas and was later bought by Localiza (RENT3). The acquisition formed a third company and so the shares were repurchased from the market. Last year, the shares of Cia. Hering were also delisted from the Stock Exchange after the merger with Grupo Soma (SOMA3).

In some situations, according to Regis Chinchila, from Ativa Investimentos, the stock drops so much in value that the company no longer sees any sense in keeping its capital open.

Sometimes, the company simply decides that it is no longer interesting to have investors in the market. All this because being a listed company is expensive. It is necessary to invest in audits, in investor relations personnel.

Why is Gradiente leaving the Stock Exchange? In the case of Gradiente, according to sources close to the company, this cost about R$ 1.5 million per month – a value that weighed heavily for a company that is no longer producing anything.

In addition, the exit from the market was a requirement of the company’s judicial reorganization, which began in 2019. It can only be done now, after payment of creditors and an agreement for tax payments to the Union.

How does a company exit the stock market? To exit the market, the company needs to buy back all of its shares that are in the hands of shareholders. Therefore, it makes a Public Offering of Shares (OPA). But can the company make an OPA and remain in the market? Yes, says Felipe Leão, a specialist at Valor Investimentos. The company buys only part of the shares available on the market because it considers that the asset price is low.

How does OPA work? The first step is to advise investors with a relevant fact. Then the company makes an application to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The share purchase price is set by the company making the purchase. “It uses the fair value criterion, which is determined by an appraisal report, prepared by a specialized company”, explains Resende.

“For this, it takes into account the average price of shares in the last 12 months, the economic value of the company, calculated from the expectation of earnings and the value of the net worth per share of the company”, explains Chinchila.

Often, as in the case of Gradiente, the fixed value comes well above the company’s current price. For the OPA of the IGB, the value of the share will be R$ 40.51. On the market, the paper was priced at R$ 26.13 on the Friday (9) before the announcement, a value 55% higher.

And this price will still be corrected by the Selic until the date on which the OPA auction will be held on B3. The deadline for this auction varies from 30 to 45 days.

Is it possible to buy shares from someone who is going out of the market? Yes, so much so that on Monday (12), in the first trading session after the announcement of the OPA of Gradiente, the shares rose 28%. For the investors who bought them, it was a great deal because they paid a much lower price than what the company will buy them for (R$ 40.51).

The problem is that Gradiente had few shares on the market. It will spend, in total, about R$24 million to buy all the assets of approximately 850 investors, of which about 700 have less than 1,000 shares.

With so few shares, the paper was subject to speculation. Any rumors about the company (generally about Gradiente’s lawsuit against Apple over its proprietary rights to the term iPhone) made the price fluctuate wildly.

What if shareholders think that the value set by the CVM is not fair? In this case, if more than 10% of shareholders agree that the value is not fair, they call a meeting for another independent company to calculate the price, to find out if there was any flaw in the calculation methodology, explains Chinchila.